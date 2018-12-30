Cricket

Rahul Dravid praises Indian bowling attack, Cheteshwar Pujara's comeback after being dropped

By
Rahul Dravid praises Indian bowling attack, Cheteshwar Pujaras comeback after being dropped

Chennai, Dec 30: Former India captain Rahul Dravid lauded the current Indian bowling attack and top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara for their impressive show in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

Hailing the bowlers Dravid said their ability to take 20 wickets in a Test has given a huge fillip to the team while Pujara's comeback after being dropped from the side has been phenomenal.

"It is fantastic to see the kind of bowling we've been doing. We've consistently been taking 20 wickets, and we look like taking 20 wickets in every Test," he said here.

"When you start a Test knowing your bowling attack can take 20 wickets, it gives you a huge fillip. At the moment, we've got four or five guys (fast bowlers). The bench strength in the fast bowling department is pretty good," he added.

Dravid, the coach of India 'A' and under-19 teams, on Pujara's brilliant form said, "He has been brilliant in the series. If we go on to win tomorrow (Sunday). He, then, would've played two match-winning innings in two Test matches that India has won. I think it's terrific, the way he has come back after not being picked for the first Test match in England."

Attending the final of the Chennai leg of the Junior Super Kings T20 tournament, Dravid also had a piece of advice for the youngsters to learn from every game.

"Every game is a learning experience. This is a journey. You are lucky to be playing such tournaments. These are opportunities to learn," Dravid said.

"The higher you go, it is about the mind. You need to learn to handle pressure. The people who will stand out are those who can handle the pressure better," he said

(With PTI inputs)

New Zealand won by 423 runs
    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 6:30 [IST]
