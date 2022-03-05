Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma criticised for denying Ravindra Jadeja a chance to slam maiden Test double hundred

Mohali, March 5: Riding over Ravindra Jadeja's imperious batting performance, Team India declared its first innings at 574/8 in the first Test against Sri Lanka at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Saturday (March 5).
Jadeja - who scored an unbeaten 175 - stamped his authority as India's premier all-rounder with his career-best performance in the red-ball format.
Jadeja (175 no off 228 balls) scored his second Test hundred with 17 boundaries and three sixes, making a mockery of a below-par Sri Lanka attack. The visitors showed no resistance in front of Jadeja and his spin twin Ravichandran Ashwin as the duo batted comfortably for the most part of the morning session on day two.
The seventh-wicket partnership of 130 runs between Jadeja and Ashwin (61 off 82 balls) pushed the tourists out of the game. The 111 runs off 27 overs during the session came at a brisk pace and credit for the same goes to the spin twins.
Jadeja had forged a century stand with pacer Mohammed Shami as well at number nine and ensured his team posted a mammoth total on the board. However, captain Rohit Sharma's decision to declare the innings didn't go down well with many fans as they believed it denied Jadeja a chance to slam his maiden double century in Test cricket.
With Jadeja hardly facing any challenge from Sri Lankan bowlers and two wickets still in the pocket, fans felt captain and coach Rahul Dravid should have delayed the declaration for some time and provided the Saurashtra cricketer with an opportunity to achieve a major milestone.
Fans even raised the controversial episode of the 2004 Multan Test against Pakistan when Dravid - the then acting captain - declared India's innings, leaving Sachin Tendulkar stranded at 194*. Dravid faced massive criticism back then for that denied Tendulkar a certain double century. This was the same match in which Virender Sehwag became the first Indian to slam a triple hundred in red-ball cricket and got the title of 'Sultan of Multan'.
Here's what the fans had to say about Rohit's decision to declare the innings:
Rahul Dravid has got some real problem with 200s 😅— Shivani Shukla 🏏 (@iShivani_Shukla) March 5, 2022
Rahul Dravid in the dressing room, #Jadeja unbeaten on 175 and India declare their first innings against Sri Lanka. #INDvSL— Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) March 5, 2022
Jealous people's never grow....!! #dravid #Jadeja #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/6nPiW8XFJg— Jayant Jadhav (@jayantjadhav92) March 5, 2022
Rohit declaring the innings when Jadeja is near 200— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 5, 2022
Dravid be like: pic.twitter.com/0QZzTJzzYH
batsman about to score 200— Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) March 5, 2022
dravid saab pic.twitter.com/u9ZyqqmZVV
After Rahul Dravid's controversial declaration when Sachin was at 194* in Multan(2004)— Hemant Shardul (@HeyShardul) March 5, 2022
this is the most controversial declaration when jadeja innings is at 175* in Mohali(2022)
Rohit should've given 3-4 ovrs to Jadeja to complete his rare Double Century..#Dravid #Jadeja #Rohit pic.twitter.com/NmBNenBX3p
It's only 2nd day and no rain alert then why is (I don't know whether it is Rohit or Dravid decision ) he doing like this pure injustice to this man #Dravid #Jadeja #100thTestForKingKohli #RohithSharma pic.twitter.com/wdXdDRhxhA— Kiran Kumar (@iamkiran2002) March 5, 2022
Rahul Dravid The Wall.. stopping cricketers from scoring double century since 2004😂 #RAVINDRAJADEJA #RahulDravid— Ashutosh Tiwari (@Ashtiw94) March 5, 2022
Then there were those who spoke in favour of the captain and coach:
Now this is ridiculous! Its even crazy to think #dravid declared before Sachin's double ton due to personal prejudice and now Ravindra Jadeja? how immature . Country always comes first before personal records!— Musically Tutus (@musicallytutus) March 5, 2022
Team strategy is very important ... not individual milestones !!! We can not doubt Dravid's intentions ... he will keep team's interest ahead of any body ... cricketers have missed milestones to declaration and captains have faced the wrath of public & media speculation— bhaskar singh (@bhaskar93994525) March 5, 2022
What do you mean equally? Dravid doesn't decide stuff like this. He is the coach. At best he can suggest. It's captain's call.— PULKIT SINGHAL (@PULKITDRAFRITIK) March 5, 2022
