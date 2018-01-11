Rahul Dravid's son Samit hits knock worthy of a birthday gift for dad

Bengaluru, January 11: As a birthday gift for Rahul Dravid, his son Samit Dravid struck 98 in a domestic game.

Samit, playing for Mallya Aditi International School in the BTR Cup for Under-14 Division II, hit 98 to guide his school to a win over Carmel High School three days ago (January 8). The BTR Cup is organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Samit's teammate Johann struck 186 and Samit supported the score with his knock as Mallya Aditi posted 414/6 in 50 overs in Bengaluru. In reply, Aaryan S grabbed three for 63 to restrict Carmel High School to 352/8 in their 50 overs. Ranvir top-scored for Carmel High School with 96.

This follows another match-winning 150 in the same tournament two days ago for the upcoming batsman.

Samit is an opener and medium pacer for Mallya Aditi. Joel Kirubairaj, the team manager of Mallya Aditi, was proud of Samit's performance. "He is a good player but he has a long way to go," Kirubairaj said. "I can't say anything about his future now. But he sure is vital for our team."

Senior Dravid must surely be pleased with the way his son is developing in the domestic circuit. He's currently with the India Under-19 team in New Zealand.

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Sachin Tendulkar, is also developing into an important player for Mumbai. Left-arm pacer Arjun is part of Mumbai's Under-17 team and will surely make his mark in the senior team one day.

Let's wait to see how Samit follows in the footsteps of The Wall.

BRIEF SCORES

BTR CUP FOR UNDER 14 YEARS GROUP 1 - II DIVISION - 2017

Mallya Aditi International School: 414/6 in 50 overs (Johann 186, Samit Dravid 98, Kaivalya 34, Akshaan 33; Sushrith 2/60) bt Carmel High School, B - 70: 352/8 in 50 overs (Ranvir 96, Shashank 50, Aryan 56, Rishabh 54; Aaryan S 3/63) by 62 runs.