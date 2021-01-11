Rahul Dravid turns 48: Cricketers, fans wish former India batting legend on his birthday

Wishes poured in on social media for the stylish right-handed batsman - who is hailed as one of the finest players of Indian cricket.

In his 16-year long cricketing career, the former cricketer, who has represented the country in 509 international matches and 24,208 international runs. Dravid - who is often hailed as 'The Wall' - slammed 48 international centuries in his illustrious career.

The Karnataka batsman was also a brilliant fielder as he ended up picking most catches (210) in Tests. One of the very few legendary batsmen to own the distinction of posting over 10,000-plus runs in both Tests and ODIs is has been involved in several historic wins for the Indian cricket team.

One of the greatest middle-order classical batsmen of all time, Dravid played 164 Tests and amassed 13,288 runs and aggregated 10,889 runs in 344 ODIs. He played his last international game for India on January 24 in 2012 in Australia.

He was part of the iconic 'Fab-Five' of Indian cricket, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and Dravid. Dravid was the first Indian cricketer to have won the prestigious ICC Test and ICC Player of the Year awards on September 7, 2004.

Here's how the cricketing fraternity wished Dravid as he turned 48:

