Rahul Dravid convinced Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly to not participate in 2007 T20 World Cup: Lalchand Rajput

Team India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in a nail-biting final to usher a new era in the game. T20 went on becoming one of the most popular formats in the years to come. Many believe that one of the biggest reasons for India's victory in the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup was the absence of senior players.

Veterans like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly were hurt with team's disastrous first-round exit from the 50-over World Cup in West Indies a few months back. Sceptical about the format and it's impact, the trio decided to take their names out and allowed a young Indian side to participate in the showpiece tournament. The Indian side left for South African shores with former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput being the team manager.

Rajput recently revealed that it was Dravid - who was the captain of the Indian side then - convinced the likes of Tendulkar and Ganguly to step aside.

Talking to Sportskeeda, Rajput said: "Yes, it is true (Rahul Dravid stopping Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly from playing the 2007 T20 World Cup). Rahul Dravid was the captain in England and some players came directly from England to Johannesburg (for the T20 World Cup) so they said let's give an opportunity to the youngsters."

Rajput also narrated what was Tendulkar's reaction after the Dhoni-led side won the title. "But after winning the World Cup they must have repented it because Sachin always kept on telling me that I am playing for so many years and I have still not won the World Cup," he added.

However, four years later, Dhoni guided India to yet another world cup win which was the 2011 WC and Tendulkar was a part of that side and his dream to lift the much-elusive trophy finally came true.