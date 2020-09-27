Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals writes redemption story: From 17 runs off 23 balls to 51 runs off 31 balls

Tewatia, who once played for Kings XI in the IPL 2017, came face to face against his old team this night and appeared to have walked on thin ice as he struggled to put the ball on the bat. There were loud cries on social media platforms about that move by Rajasthan Royals. After all they were chasing 224 for win after Mayank Agarwal made a hundred and KL Rahul a fifty for Kings XI.

"It was the worst 20 balls I had ever faced in my life. But I believed in myself and stood at the crease and everything came off finally in that over. I told myself, enough is enough and it is time to go for shots," said Tewatia to Star Sports after the match.

A serious over-estimation of a lower-order batsman. A total blunder. Just about everything. At one stage Tewatia was batting on 17 from 23 balls and the disgruntled fans appealed to get him retire hurt or run out as the Royals's asking rate went on an upwardly mobile curve. It also piled pressure on Sanju Samson to score big at the other end and he made a classy fifty too.

But then came that cathartic over by West Indian pacer Sheldon Cottrell, who had dismissed opener Jos Buttler to give Kings XI an upper hand early in the innings. So, everyone was expected him to finish off strongly.

But how wrong everyone was! Tewatia carved Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over - over long leg, over square leg, over long-off, over mid-wicket, and again over mid-wicket. At the end of that over, Tewatia was batting on 47 off 29 balls. Wow, what a turnaround! What a redemption!

In the 19th over, Tewatia hammered one more six off Mohammed Shami to complete his maiden IPL fifty and what a time to score that too. Tewatia got out in the next ball, giving a catch to Mayank Agarwal off Shami. But the job was done as Royal needed just 2 runs off six balls and they accomplished that task with ease for a memorable win, and it was also the highest run chase in the history of IPL.