Rain plays spoilsport as India clinches the series

Bengaluru, October 4: India beat England 2-0 in the three match T20 series here in Bengaluru after the third match of the series was abandoned due to heavy rain.
Earlier in the day India captain Ajay Reddy won the toss and in the overcast conditions opted to bowl first. The bowlers justified his decision to bowl as they bowled out the Englishmen for 139.
Skipper Ajay led from the front picking up four wickets giving away only 6 runs. No play was possible after the break as heavy rain started to pour down in the garden city.
India and England will be joined by Sri Lanka for a tri-series with the Lankans taking on the hosts on Friday (October 5) in the opening game.
Man of the series:
B1 : Pete Blueitt
B2 : Ajay Reddy
B3 : Sunil Ramesh
Source: Press Release
