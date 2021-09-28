Rajasthan Royals need to lift their game to reach IPL 2021 play-offs, says Chris Morris

Jason Roy and Kane Williamson played knocks of 60 and 51 respectively as SRH chased down 165 with seven wickets in hand to defeat Rajasthan Royals in the 18th over of the innings on Monday here at the Dubai International Stadium.

"I think at the moment we are not performing in the big moments of the game. When the big moments come, whether we are bowling or batting, I do not think we are winning them.

There was a big moment in our first game which we won in the last over but apart from that, I do not think we have played our best cricket by any means. At the end of the day against SRH, we were not good enough," Morris said during a virtual post-match press conference.

"Sanju played a very good knock on a difficult and tricky wicket, we did not get enough runs. As a bowling unit, we were not good enough and our fielding needs to pull its socks up, we gave away runs and we dropped a crucial catch. We should pull our socks up a little bit," he added.

Earlier, Sanju Samson played a knock of 82 runs as Rajasthan Royals posted 164/5 in the allotted twenty overs.

For SRH, Siddharth Kaul returned with two wickets. "This is the toughest tournament in the world and it has got all world-class players. Every game is going to be tough, it is a really tough tournament. It is crunch time now and we need to grab every single point to grab that fourth spot," said Morris.

"We all knew the talent Sanju Samson had from a young age, he is maturing now. He is playing with a lot of responsibility. He is playing unbelievably well at the moment," he added.

Rajasthan Royals will next square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday (September 29)

Sanju gutted

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was gutted after the team's loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) encounter at the Dubai International Stadium.

Batting first, Samson with his superb knock of 82 played a lone battle as RR batters failed to capitalise on their captain's innings in the last overs. The team ended with a score of 164/5 which in the end was chased by SRH in 18.3 overs.

Sanju during post-match presentation said: "It was a decent score. The wicket was sticky, and they were bowling well. We could have got 10 or 20 more actually. The last overs were the difference - you can say that. I wanted to keep going, but we kept losing one or two wickets."

"We got the target which we were aiming for after the time-out. We definitely need to work a lot on our batting and bowling. We need to be at our best on each and every ball. We need to lift our standards," he added.

Samson smashed 82 off 57 balls with 7 fours and three sixes against SRH in Match 40 to become the 19th batsman to reach 3000 IPL runs.

In IPL 2021, Samson has gathered 433 runs from 10 games at an average of 54.12 with one hundred and two fifties.