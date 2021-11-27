Rajasthan Royals Probable Retention Players 2022: RR keen to retain these 4 players

They have been a rare entrant into the knockouts even, and would want to change all in the IPL 2022. They will take a baby step towards that goal when they try to acquire some new players from the mega auction ahead of the IPL 2022, and possibly retain some players whom they believe can form the core unit of the side for sometime to come.

Let’s take a look at some of them.

Sanju Samson

There have been romours that Sanju, who captained the side in IPL 2021, would part ways with the team ahead of IPL 2022 with Chennai Super Kings the possible destination. But then there are other reports that he might stay back at the RR for another term. What is certain at this time that the Rajasthan would want Sanju in their ranks, who made most runs for them in IPL 2021 with 484 runs with a hundred and two fifties. He indeed captained the side with poise too.

Jose Buttler

Buttler played just seven matches in the first leg of the tournament held in India but the impact he created was big. The Englishman scored 254 runs from 7 matches at a strike rate above 153. However, Buttler skipped the IPL 2021 second leg held at the UAE citing personal reasons. Buttler then came back for England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and carried England till the semis, and made a hundred too in the tournament. Buttler’s performance would make the Royals eager to retain the services of the England star in IPL 2022 too. He can also keep wickets, and that gives the side a lot of flexibility.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal had a middling run in the first half of IPL 2021 but at the UAE the talented left-hander played some good knocks that kept the RR in contention for a knockout berth. In all, he made 249 runs from 10 matches at a strike rate of 148.21 and showed a lot of promise. Jaiswal is still at a very young stage of his career and could make a lot of impact in the IPL if he gets sufficient backing and Royals have always kept an eye for fresh talents. They would want make Jaiswal their own Ruturaj Gaikwad, who came in as a rookie opener for Chennai Super Kings and then made a lasting impression, which also opened the door for him to the Indian team.

Chetan Sakariya

The young left-arm seamer was the second highest wicket-taker for RR behind Chris Morris with 14 wickets from as many games. His run-rate of 8.1 is slightly better than Mustafizur Rahman’s 8.4, who also grabbed 14 wickets. But Sakariya might just get the nod ahead of the veterans because he has showed a cool head under pressure and can serve the team for a longer term.