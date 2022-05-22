Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL playoffs history, stats and records, key players to watch out

Rajasthan Royals had a brilliant show in the IPL 2022 and finished as the second-best side in the points table. With 9 wins in 14 games, the Sanju Samson-led side proved detractors wrong and emerged as a team to beat.
Jos Buttler - who has been in the form of his life in the ongoing season - has scored prolifically across all four venues in the 15th edition of the tournament. He is the most likely to emerge as the winner of the Orange Cap. The English wicketkeeper-batter has slammed three centuries this season for the Royals.
India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 26 wickets in 14 games under his belt he owns the Purple Cap. Chahal has had a hat-trick and a fifer in the tournament.
RR performance in IPL Playoffs
Number of matches: 6
Won: 3
Lost: 3
Highest Score: 192
Lowest Score: 92
RR's previous IPL playoffs results:
|Season
|Match
|Opponent
|Result
|IPL 2018
|Eliminator
|KKR
|Lost by 25 runs
|IPL 2015
|2nd Preliminary Final
|RCB
|Lost by 71 runs
|IPL 2013
|3rd Preliminary Final
|MI
|Lost by 4 wickets
|IPL 2013
|2nd Preliminary Final
|SRH
|Won by 4 wickets
|IPL 2008
|Final
|CSK
|Won by 3 wickets
|IPL 2008
|Semi-Final
|Delhi Daredevils
|Won by 105 runs
R Ashwin: 15 wickets in 10 matches
Trent Boult: 10 wickets in 6 matches
Yuzvendra Chahal: 7 wickets in 6 matches
Devdutt Padikkal: 22 runs in 2 matches
Here are stats and key players of RR from this season:
Jos Buttler: 14 matches, 629 runs, 3x100s, 3x50s, SR - 146.96, 56x4s, 37x6s.
Yuzvendra Chahal: 14 matches, 26 wickets
Yashasvi Jaiswal: 7 matches, 212 runs, 2x50s, SR - 135.0, 26x4s, 6x6s
Sanju Samson: 14 matches, 374 runs, 2x50s, SR - 147.27, 35x4s, 21x6s
Devdutt Padikkal: 14 matches, 337 runs, 1x50, SR - 127.65, 38x4s, 12x6s
R Ashwin: 14 matches, 183 runs, 11 wickets, 1x50.
Prasidh Krishna: 14 matches, 15 wickets
Shimron Hetmyer: 12 matches, 297 runs, SR - 163.19, 1x50, 19x4s, 21x6s
RR vs GT Head-to-head
In the only fixture played between the two sides so far in IPL, Rajasthan Royals lost to Gujarat Titans by 37 runs in the league stage earlier this season.
Chasing a massive 193, Rajasthan Royals could only muster 155/9 in the 20 overs. Jos Buttler was the top scorer for RR in that game with 54 off 24 balls.
