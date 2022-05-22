Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL playoffs history, stats and records, key players to watch out

Jos Buttler - who has been in the form of his life in the ongoing season - has scored prolifically across all four venues in the 15th edition of the tournament. He is the most likely to emerge as the winner of the Orange Cap. The English wicketkeeper-batter has slammed three centuries this season for the Royals.

India wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 26 wickets in 14 games under his belt he owns the Purple Cap. Chahal has had a hat-trick and a fifer in the tournament.

RR performance in IPL Playoffs

Number of matches: 6

Won: 3

Lost: 3

Highest Score: 192

Lowest Score: 92

RR's previous IPL playoffs results:

Season Match Opponent Result IPL 2018 Eliminator KKR Lost by 25 runs IPL 2015 2nd Preliminary Final RCB Lost by 71 runs IPL 2013 3rd Preliminary Final MI Lost by 4 wickets IPL 2013 2nd Preliminary Final SRH Won by 4 wickets IPL 2008 Final CSK Won by 3 wickets IPL 2008 Semi-Final Delhi Daredevils Won by 105 runs

RR players' numbers in playoffs with previous franchises

R Ashwin: 15 wickets in 10 matches

Trent Boult: 10 wickets in 6 matches

Yuzvendra Chahal: 7 wickets in 6 matches

Devdutt Padikkal: 22 runs in 2 matches

Here are stats and key players of RR from this season:

Jos Buttler: 14 matches, 629 runs, 3x100s, 3x50s, SR - 146.96, 56x4s, 37x6s.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 14 matches, 26 wickets

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 7 matches, 212 runs, 2x50s, SR - 135.0, 26x4s, 6x6s

Sanju Samson: 14 matches, 374 runs, 2x50s, SR - 147.27, 35x4s, 21x6s

Devdutt Padikkal: 14 matches, 337 runs, 1x50, SR - 127.65, 38x4s, 12x6s

R Ashwin: 14 matches, 183 runs, 11 wickets, 1x50.

Prasidh Krishna: 14 matches, 15 wickets

Shimron Hetmyer: 12 matches, 297 runs, SR - 163.19, 1x50, 19x4s, 21x6s

RR vs GT Head-to-head

In the only fixture played between the two sides so far in IPL, Rajasthan Royals lost to Gujarat Titans by 37 runs in the league stage earlier this season.

Chasing a massive 193, Rajasthan Royals could only muster 155/9 in the 20 overs. Jos Buttler was the top scorer for RR in that game with 54 off 24 balls.