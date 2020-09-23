Rajasthan Royals to activate Rock N Roll mode; Sanju Samson to partner with this power hitter

Smith said Jos Buttler, who has completed his quarantine period, could be paired with Sanju Samson at the pole position, signalling a double barrel firing from as early as their next match. Royals will next face Kings XI Punjab on September 27.

Buttler had opened for Royals in IPL 2019 and if he can work in tandem with Sanju then the bowlers will have a tough time in IPL 2020. "Jos is a quality player and we'll see what happens when he comes back. Hard to take the opening slot away from someone like him. It was important for the bowlers to avoid straight hits, and it was important to make him hit the back of a length. The leg-spinners were very good with their lengths - good on them. Dubai is a lot bigger, and I haven't trained there, I just got here. So hopefully the boys are ready for it. We're looking forward to it," said Smith.

The Aussie was full praise for Sanju, who hammered 9 sixes during the course of his innings. "I think the last surge from Jofra was an incredible bit of hitting. Sanju Samson, looked like everything he hit went for six. MS smacked a few in the end, and Faf got going too, but nice to get a W in front of the RRs. Sanju was incredible, and all I had to do was give him the strike. This should give him a lot of confidence," said Smith.

Sanju will also be hoping for a good IPL 2020 to reclaim his berth in the Indian white-ball set up as he was dropped after modest outings against New Zealand earlier this year.