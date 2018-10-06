Rajkot Test: India register crushing win over West Indies: Who said and what

After bowlers failed to get all 10 Indian wickets in the first innings, their batsmen were bundled out twice in little more than 3 three sessions suffered a humiliating defeat.

Here's who said what after India's win:

Prithvi Shaw, Man of the Match: It was a great win for the team, more happy for the team. Can't imagine my debut like this. Whenever you play international cricket, there's always a challenge. Was looking to play my natural game, like I do in first-class.

Virat Kohli, India captain: Don't think you can compare the two conditions (England and India). That was a bigger challenge, something we don't experience day in and day out. Knew when we come back home and the kind of quality we have, we will dominate in these conditions. Guys understand how to play in these conditions and they were clinical. That's not something for me to speak upon (surprised with Windies performance).

I'm sure, as a team, they'd want to rectify their errors. We want to improve upon the things we need to do, not focus on what the opposition want to do. Happy that the guys put in a clinical performance. Especially delighted for Prithvi and Jaddu. The way Prithvi dominated on debut was outstanding to see. Easy conditions or not, you still have to go out there and back yourself to dominate. The guy showed he's different quality, which is why he's pushed into the Indian team so quickly. He just grabs his opportunity with both hands. Exciting to see from a captain's point of view.

Jaddu as well, he's scored important runs for us in the past. We believe he can change games for us and have match-winning contributions with both bat and ball, he's electrifying in the field anyway. If you see the first innings, the way Shami and Umesh ran into bowl was really good to see on a pitch that's not giving you much. Shami came in and bowled the way only he can.

Spinners are clinical in these conditions anyway. Kuldeep outstanding in the second innings, Ashwin in the first, Jaddu was consistent as always. Over rates had to do a bit with the umpires who were pushing us, with these new rules coming in of drinking too much water. Was quite difficult for the guys to not drink water for 40-45 minutes. Spinners bowl so much in India, we're never going to fall short of the overs anyway so that's something to consider.

Kraigg Brathwaite, WI captain: Not the best of starts, credit to India. They showed us how to bat. Quite disappointed. Didn't get enough partnerships as a batting unit. Two or three partnerships would hold us very well. One thing we said in our meeting was to be as positive as possible. Not sure if Holder will be fit for the next game.

Kuldeep Yadav: It's very difficult to bowl with the red ball straightaway when you are coming from white ball cricket. Sometimes it takes time to adjust. I bowled too full in the first innings, I bowled according to the wicket and the batsman in the second innings. Kookaburra red ball is good to grip. SG is okay at the moment. Ravi Shastri told me to try and bowl from round the wicket. I was happy with that angle. I am more used to the white ball. I am learning and I am happy with the way it all came out.

Ravichandran Ashwin: I wanted to get my drift back, my rhythm back as it's difficult to come back after an injury. I was a bit apprehensive yesterday, feeling a lot better today. I had a good stint at NCA and before that in England. It's a fair amount of difference Kuldeep is talking about, adapting to the SG, Kookaburra and Dukes. The Kookaburra white ball seam is a lot more narrow these days, doesn't swing much and doesn't grip as well. That's where the adaptation is very important, we didn't get much time to do that. Right now I would say Kookaburra red ball is a lot better ball, Dukes is also right up there. Pretty disappointed with the current SG ball. It used to be top-notch, the seam used to stand up strong even after 70-80 overs. It's not the same anymore.

I generally believe that in the second innings, the teams put up a better fight and there are a couple of partnerships here and there usually. There was one. This wicket was slightly better, it still is, hence I was surprised, shocked is the wrong word with the amount of attacking shots, the high-risk shots that were played against the spinners. Maybe it was their strategy against the spinners but it clearly didn't work this time.

VVS Laxman:

So 8 sessions is all it took. That’s as clinical as it gets. Really impressed with the all-round bowling effort. #IndvWI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 6, 2018

Virender Sehwag:

That’s too easy a win. Batting twice, WI couldn’t cross the follow- on score. Will remember this for Shaw and Pant’s fearlessness — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 6, 2018

Harsha Bhogle:

In just over a day, the West Indies, sorry the Windies, have been bowled out twice on a perfectly good pitch. Just another illustration of the problems facing our game. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 6, 2018

Aakash Chopra:

This is where you question the sanctity of International runs/wickets. India and West Indies are in a different league....perhaps, should be playing in a different league too. #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 6, 2018

Harbhajan Singh:

Sad to see this situation of West Indies cricket.. there was a time when people fear playing against them.. hope they do get some good players and compete at international level.. https://t.co/9UK1F2FUMU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 6, 2018