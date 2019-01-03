Ramakant Achrekar cremated, tearful Tendulkar in attendance

Well played sir, may you coach more wherever you are: Tendulkar pays tribute to Achrekar | Ramakant Achrekar: Sachin Tendulkar's coach and much more

Archrekar, the childhood coach of Tendulkar, passed away at 87 on Wednesday at his Shivaji Park residence in Dadar in Central Mumbai. His body was kept at Shivaji Park, where he coached aspiring cricketers, and then taken to a nearby crematorium.

When the body was taken outside the ground, young boys, who practice there, gave a guard of honour amid chants of 'Amar Rahe'.

Tendulkar, along with Achrekar's other wards like Vinod Kambli, Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Chandrakant Pandit, took part in the procession to the crematorium, where his body was consigned to flames.

The person who gave birth to my cricketing career is You Ramakant Achrekar Sir, You will be missed. Rest in Peace. My Sincere condolences to the Achrekar family pic.twitter.com/8ML7jN0B8Z — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) January 2, 2019

Earlier, the body was kept at his residence for people to pay their last respects to the Dronacharya and Padma Shri award-winning coach. Mumbai cricketers such as Atul Ranade, Amol Mazumdar Ramesh Powar, Paras Mhambrey, Ranji coach Vinayak Samant, Nilesh Kulkarni, Vinod Raghvan, were also there along with fans.

Former Rajasthan coach Pradeep Sundaram, office-bearers of the Mumbai Cricket Association, veteran cricket administrator Prof Ratnakar Shetty also paid their last respects.

Among politicians, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, MLA and BJP leader Ashish Shelar, Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar also paid tributes to the decorated coach.