Rana Naved-ul-Hasan confirms Rafiq allegation: 'Vaughan used racist slur against Asians'

By
Rana Naved-ul-Hasan
Rana Naved-ul-Hasan

London, November 5: Former Pakistan bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has confirmed that he heard Michael Vaughan making racially insensitive comments to a group of Asian players at Yorkshire.

Rana was alongside Azeem Rafiq at Trent Bridge in 2009 when Vaughan is alleged to have said: "There's too many of you lot, we need to do something about it."

Rana and Azeem were among four players of Asian heritage in the Yorkshire team at the time.

Notbaly, on Thursday (November 4) in his column in the Telegraph, former England captain Michael Vaughan had completely and categorically" denied Azeem Rafiq's allegation that he was racist towards him and other Asian Yorkshire team-mates in 2009.

But Rana confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that he heard Vaughan make the comments and has reiterated his preparedness to provide evidence to any inquiry as required.

Vaughan's revelation came hours after his former team-mate Gary Ballance admitted, via a statement issued by Yorkshire, that he had been the player who had used the racial slur "P***" in conversations with Rafiq.

Read more about: yorkshire cricket racism
Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 17:03 [IST]
