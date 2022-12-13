Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Day 1 Recap: Punjab, Himachal on course to huge total, Karnataka in trouble

Teams have been divided into 5 groups, with 8 teams in each of the four Elite groups and 6 plate teams.

Here we take a look at the actions across the groups.

Punjab and Himachal with a superb start:

Punjab vs Chandigarh (Elite Group D)

Punjab are on course to put a mammoth total in the first inning. They have scored 363 runs on the first day with just 3 wickets lost. Prabhsimran Singh scored 202 runs while Abhishek Sharma also scored a hundred.

Himachal Pradesh vs Haryana (Elite Group A)

Haryana were bowled out for a mere 46 runs. None of the Haryana batter could put up any resistance against the fiery pacers of Himachal. The Himachal duo Vaibhav Arora and Sidharth Sharma picked up 4 and 3 wickets respectively. In reply, Himachal are on 246 for 1. Prashant Chopra scored 137 runs off just 181 balls. They ended the first day with a whopping 200-run lead.

Karnataka, Bengal in a spot of bother:

Karnataka vs Services (Elite Group C)

Karnataka are on 148 for 6. Mayank Agarwal (8) and Manish Pandey (10) got out cheaply as Nikin Jose has been the lone warrior for them with 62 runs.

Bengal vs Uttar Pradesh (Elite Group A)

Bengal bowled UP out for just 198 runs. Ishan Porel picked up 5 wickets for Bengal while Rinku Singh scored 79 runs for UP. But in reply, Bengal are tottering at 29 for 4 at stumps. Shivam Mavi has rattled the Bengal top order with three scalps.

Champions Madhya Pradesh falter late:

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir (Elite Group D)

Madhya Pradesh are on 251 for 6 at the end of the first day. Yash Dubey (81), Shubham Sharma (52) and Rajat Patidar (62) all had starts but none could convert them into a three-digit score. They were 237 for 3 but lost three wickets in the last nine overs. Captain Aditya Shrivastava will hope to add some valuable runs as he bats on 23.

Other Notable Matches:

Vidarbha vs Railways (Elite Group D)

Veteran leg-spinner Karn Sharma picked up 8 wickets as Vidarbha got bowled out for 213 runs. Sharma racked up his 8 wickets for just 38 runs, while Faiz Fazal scored a hundred for Vidarbha. At the end of the day, Railways are 22 for 1.

Andhra Pradesh vs Mumbai (Elite Group B)

Andhra got bowled out for 238 runs. Tanush Kotian picked up 4 wickets for Mumbai. In reply, Mumbai are 25 for 1 at stumps.

Hyderabad vs Tamil Nadu (Elite Group B)

Hyderabad have scored 256 runs for 5 wickets at the end of the day. Captain Tanmay Agarwal is unbeaten on 116 and Telukupalli Ravi Teja also scored a decent 72. Sandeep Warrier picked up 3 wickets for TN.

Delhi vs Maharashtra (Elite Group B)

Delhi managed 191 runs only after batting first. Manoj Ingale picked up 5 wickets for Maharashtra while none of Delhi's batters could score past 50 runs. In reply, Maharashtra also find themselves in the mud as they are 80/5 at the end of the day.