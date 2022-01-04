Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ranji Trophy, CK Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women’s T20 League postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases

By

Bengaluru, Jan. 4: The rising Covid-19 cases in the country once again impacted the domestic season of Indian cricket as BCCI postponed several tournaments on Tuesday.

In a statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, the Indian board announced the postponement of the Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women's T20 League for the 2021-22 season in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Ranji Trophy & Col C K Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month while the Senior Women's T20 League was scheduled to commence in February.

"BCCI does not want to compromise the safety of the players, support staff, match officials and other participants involved and hence, has decided to put the three tournaments on hold till further notice. The BCCI will continue to assess the situation and take a call on the start of the tournaments accordingly.

"BCCI thanks and continues to appreciate the efforts of the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, match officials and all the service providers who put their best foot forward to host more than 700 matches across 11 tournaments in the current 2021-22 domestic season," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said on Tuesday.

Source: BCCI

Comments

MORE BCCI NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 21:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 4, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments