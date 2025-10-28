Shreyas Iyer’s Splenic Tear Explained: How Serious It Is and How Long Recovery Might Take

AIFF Super Cup 2025: East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Cricket Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami sends message to BCCI Selectors as Bengal decimate Gujarat By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 15:25 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Mohammed Shami was the star performer as Bengal dominated Gujarat by 141 runs in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match at Eden Gardens.

After Bengal posted 279 in the first innings, Shami played a pivotal role with the ball, taking a match-high eight wickets overall with his lethal swing and control. He claimed five crucial wickets in the second innings, dismantling Gujarat's batting line-up and restricting them to 185 all out.

Shami bowled 18.3 overs, giving away just 44 runs in the first innings while striking three times, showcasing his mastery on a slow pitch that offered limited assistance to bowlers. In the second innings, he returned with more lethality, picking 5 wickets for just 38 runs.

His ability to consistently move the ball, challenging both left and right-handers, created pressure and led to key breakthroughs. The veteran pacer's performance not only stopped Gujarat's momentum but also helped Bengal push for an outright victory.

Complementing Shami was left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed, who was equally impressive with match figures of nine wickets, including a sensational six for 34 in Gujarat's first innings, which helped bowl them out for 167. Shahbaz continued his fine form in the second innings by taking three more wickets, which earned him the Player of the Match award.

Shami has now sent a strong message to BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who questioned the player's fitness. The duo have been involved in mild war of words recently as Agarkar denied Shami's fitness, telling that the pacer would have been in the Australia squad had he been fit. But Shami's bowling heat indicates a different story, as the pacer looks ominous after the first two rounds of Ranji Trophy.

Shami was excellent in the first match of the season against Uttarakhand, where he picked up 7 wickets. The India pacer has now 15 scalps to his name in just two matches, signifying his importance with this Bengal team. After two consecutive wins, Bengal sit 2nd in the table with 12 points and will take on Tripura from November 1.