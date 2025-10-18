English Edition
Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami stars with 7 Wickets as Bengal win with ease against Uttarakhand

By
Bengal sealed a commanding win over Uttarakhand in their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Group C encounter at Eden Gardens, powered by a dominant bowling display led by Mohammed Shami's late resurgence and the combined efforts of the top order.

The hosts, after setting the tone with disciplined bowling and resilient batting, wrapped up a clinical performance to begin their domestic campaign with confidence as they won by 8 wickets.

Ranji Trophy Mohammed Shami stars with 7 Wickets as Bengal win with ease against Uttarakhand

After winning the toss and opting to field, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran saw his bowlers justify the decision. Uttarakhand were bundled out for 213, courtesy of a vintage burst from Mohammed Shami, who took three wickets in four balls to rip through the tail. Shami, playing his first full Ranji appearance since recovering from a knee injury, ended with figures of 3 for 37 in 14.5 overs.

Bengal's response with the bat was anchored by Sudip Chatterjee's composed 98 and Saurabh Gupta's career-best 82. Despite a shaky start that saw captain Easwaran dismissed for a golden duck, the middle order stabilized the innings. Chatterjee's grit against the new ball and Gupta's fluent stroke play pushed Bengal to 323 all out, securing a 110-run first innings lead. Uttarakhand's DS Bora impressed for the visitors with a six-wicket haul (6/79).​

Uttarakhand, trailing by over a century, struggled in their second innings as Bengal's bowlers tightened the screws once again. Porel and Akash Deep removed openers early, while Shami kept the pressure intact with his relentless spells. Uttarakhand eventually succumbed, handing Bengal a convincing multi-day victory on the final session of Day 4.​

Shami picked up 4 wickets in the second innings and Bengal chased down the 156-run target with ease, as captain Abhimanyu Easwaran scored an unbeaten half-century.

For Mohammed Shami, this performance marked a vital milestone in his comeback trail. Having been out of national contention since his injury post Champions Trophy, the Bengal pacer showcased his might with a magnificent performance. Shami's 7-wicket return also earned him a player of the match award, as Bengal start with a convincing victory.

Story first published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 17:43 [IST]
