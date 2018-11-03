Ranji Trophy: Rajasthan poised for first innings lead against J&K

After Bist's heroics with the bat, Rajasthan bowlers reduced Jammu and Kashmir to 186/7 at stumps on day 2, with the visitors trailing by 193 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

Rajasthan began the second day from 300/3 but slumped to 379 all out courtesy a stunning hat-trick by 30-year-old pacer Mohammed Mudhasir, who returned with fine figures of 5-90.

Stumper Bist slammed 24 fours in his 294-ball knock, which ended after being trapped in front of the wicket by Mudhasir. He added only 13 runs to his overnight score. After dismissing a well-set Ashok Maneria for 59, Mudhasir took four wickets in as many balls in the 99th over.

First the pacer dismissed Bist and later accounted for the wickets of Tajinder Singh Dhillon, Rahul Chahar and T M Haq, as Rajasthan slumped from 4-329 to 8-330. On Friday, Mudhasir was ably supported by Rohit Sharma (2-69), while Umar Nazir had grabbed two wickets while skipper Parvez Rasool picked a wicket on Thursday.

For J&K, Rasool played a handy knock of 47, while Shubham Khajuria and Paras Sharma chipped in with identical scores of 40.

Brief Scores: At Jaipur: Rajasthan 379 all out (Chetan Bist 159, Mohammed Mudhasir 5-90) against Jammu and Kashmir 186/7 (Parvez Rasool 47, T M Haq 3-59, Rahul Chahar 3-59). Jammu and Kashmir trail by 193 runs.

At Bhubaneswar: Odisha 324 all out (Anurag Sarangi 114, Shantanu Mishra 71) against Haryana 239/3 (Himanshu Rana 113 batting, Chaitanya Bishnoi 75). Haryana trail by 85 runs.

At Agartala: Tripura 360 all out (Bishal Ghosh 201) versus Services 136/3 (Aanshul Gupta 62). Services trail by 224 runs.

At Ranchi: Jharkhand 344 all out (Anukul Roy 80, Utkarsh Singh 76) versus Assam 126/2 (Gokul Sharma batting 49 Sibsankar Roy batting 47). Assam trail by 218 runs.

At Kanpur: Goa 152 all out (Darshan Misal 43, Sagun Kamat 41, Shivam Mavi 4-25) against Uttar Pradesh 473/3 (Aksh Deep Nath 155 not out, Mohammed Saif 126). UP lead by 321 runs.