Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha run Karnataka close

Vidarbha resuming from their overnight 245 for 8 add further 62 runs before getting bowled out for 307. In reply, there was no smooth sailing for Karnataka ending the day at 208 for 5, still 99 runs in arrears.

At 245 for eight, Karnataka would have liked to end Vidarbha's first innings early on the second morning. But Shrikant Wagh (57) and Akshay Wakhare took Vidarbha to 273 before Karnataka skipper Vinay Kumar jettisoned Wagh. But Wakhare (35 n.o) Lalit Yadav stitched together a useful little partnership for the final wicket to take Vidarbha past the 300-run mark. Left-arm spinner J Suchith was the most successful bowler taking four wickets conceding 33 runs.

Opener Dega Nischal (66, 209b, 4x4) played patient and stayed till the end of the day but the same cannot be said about other batsmen who had got a start but failed to convert it. Karun Nair (15), KV Siddharth (19), Stuart Binny (20) and Shreyas Gopal (30), who added 62 runs for the fifth wicket with Nischal, looked good for more but frittered away the advantage.

On Day 3, Karnataka will look to get as close as Vidarbha's total and they have couple of more good batsmen in Vinay and A Mithun left in the hut.

Brief scores: Vidarbha 307 all out in 102.2 overs (Ganesh Satish 57, Srikant Wagh 57, J Suchith 4-33) vs Karnataka: 208/5 in 72 overs (D Nischal 66 batting, Aditya Sarwate 2-44). Karnataka trail by 99 runs.