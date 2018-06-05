Rashid Khan ready for test of patience against India

The historic Test between India and Afghanistan will start on June 14 in Bengaluru. "Being a Test cricketer is not a lot different to playing ODIs and T20s," the 19-year-old Rashid, the world's No.1 T20 bowler, said.

Since he doesn't see much of difference, Rashid said he won't be tweaking his style of bowling. "I have done well in whatever four-day opportunities that I have got. If I make changes in my bowling thinking about the Test, it will not be good for me. I will bowl with the same speed I have been bowling so far," he said.

"I have to make sure that I don't panic. I know there will be a phase where I won't pick up a wicket for 20 overs. And I could pick up two in two overs. It is Test cricket," he explained.

"It is going to be a test of patience. There is a possibility that I might end up being wicketless," he said.

Rashid hasn't been home for a year and lost a friend to one of Afghanistan's several terror attacks quite recently but is determined to be in the best possible frame of mind on the field for the sake of his "troubled people".

"I have not gone home in a year. I miss my family and friends a lot. It also hurts a lot to hear about blasts back home. Even in the IPL (for Sunrisers Hyderabad) when there was a blast in my hometown, I was really upset. I lost a friend in that," said Rashid.

The 10-ball 34 in the IPL qualifier against Kolkata Knight Riders was without doubt one of the impact T20 knocks this year. But ask him about his phenomenal rise and the all-rounder prefers to talk it down.

"I never thought in my life that I would be able to achieve so much in such a short time. It is like a dream," he said.

He has resumed national duty after playing a charity match at Lord's and wreaked havoc in the T20 series opener against Bangladesh.

"Last two months, in fact last two years have been very good for me. Since I have joined the national team, I got the success that I wanted. I am very happy with that. I am enjoying the game and that is why I am doing well," said Rashid.

Expectations are also high from his spin partner Mujeeb Zadran, who too turned heads with his performances in the IPL before getting injured in the second half of the tournament.

"We back each other. Whether it is Mohamad Nabi, who is a senior player, and Mujeeb. We share whatever knowledge we have. Mujeeb has been superb and amazing so far. He has lots of skills and in future he will be able to do even better," said Rashid.