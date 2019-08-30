Cricket
Ravi Shastri and support staff of Team India visit Bob Marley museum

Ravi Shastri and support staff of Team India visit Bob Marley museum
Ravi Shastri and support staff of Team India visit Bob Marley museum

Kingston, August 30: Ravi Shastri, the India head coach, along with bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar visited the Bob Marley museum in Kingston ahead of the second Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park starting on Friday (August 30).

Having won the first Test at Antigua by a resounding margin of 318 runs, India under Virat Kohli will be eager to sweep the Test series. India have remained unbeaten so far in the tour to West Indies clean sweeping the T20I and ODI series. Shastri and BCCI tweeted the pictures and videos of them exploring the Marley museum.

1. Ravi Shastri

1. Ravi Shastri

Shastri was retained as India head coach by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee led by former India skipper Kapil Dev. Shastri faced stiff competition from former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and former Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody in the race to become the India head coach. But he pipped them by a small margin to earn a tenure extension unil 2021

2. Bharat Arun

2. Bharat Arun

Arun faced little competition for the post of bowling coach, a position which was filled by the national selectors led by chief selector MSK Prasad. In fact, Arun has been instrumental in improving the outings of Indian bowlers during his stint. Speaking to reporters ahead of the second Test, Arun described Bumrah's spell as one of the best in a long time. "Bumrah is a very thinking bowler, he is aware of situations and adjusts himself beautifully to them. The lengths he bowled in the first and second innings were very different, in the second innings he was pitching the ball a lot higher up, and was getting appreciable movement. It was the best spell of fast bowling I have seen from an Indian in a long, long time."

3. R Sridhar

3. R Sridhar

Sridhar, who worked tirelessly with the Indian fielders over his tenure, too earned an extension after a strong field including South African legend Jonty Rhodes vied for the fielding coach job. The selection panel stressed on the neat job done by Sridhar, citing examples improvement in Indian team's fielding.

4. Who is Bob Marley

4. Who is Bob Marley

Marley was a Jamaican singer and songwriter and is considered as one of the pioneers of reggae music. He scripted and sung some of the immortal songs like No Woman No Cry, Redemption Song, Exodus etc. He died in 1981 of skin cancer in the United States.

More RAVI SHASTRI News

IND v WI: India's records at Sabina Park
Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 16:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 30, 2019

