Ravi Shastri and support staff of Team India visit Bob Marley museum

1. Ravi Shastri

Shastri was retained as India head coach by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee led by former India skipper Kapil Dev. Shastri faced stiff competition from former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson and former Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody in the race to become the India head coach. But he pipped them by a small margin to earn a tenure extension unil 2021

2. Bharat Arun

Arun faced little competition for the post of bowling coach, a position which was filled by the national selectors led by chief selector MSK Prasad. In fact, Arun has been instrumental in improving the outings of Indian bowlers during his stint. Speaking to reporters ahead of the second Test, Arun described Bumrah's spell as one of the best in a long time. "Bumrah is a very thinking bowler, he is aware of situations and adjusts himself beautifully to them. The lengths he bowled in the first and second innings were very different, in the second innings he was pitching the ball a lot higher up, and was getting appreciable movement. It was the best spell of fast bowling I have seen from an Indian in a long, long time."

3. R Sridhar

Sridhar, who worked tirelessly with the Indian fielders over his tenure, too earned an extension after a strong field including South African legend Jonty Rhodes vied for the fielding coach job. The selection panel stressed on the neat job done by Sridhar, citing examples improvement in Indian team's fielding.

