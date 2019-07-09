Bits and pieces effect! Sanjay Manjrekar blocks Michael Vaughan on Twitter for remark on Ravindra Jadeja

Apparently, Manjrekar - who was facing backlash on the social media for calling Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces player' - was also trolled by Vaughan for the same prompting the Mumbaikar to block him on Twitter.

Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote, "BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by

@sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19."

Vaughan had earlier trolled Manjrekar when the Indian commentator picked Jadeja in India's semi-final squad against for the Saurashtra all-rounder's impressive show against Sri Lanka. Vaughan replied to Manjrekar's comment, "I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!! 😜"

I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!! 😜 https://t.co/ChwxTgH76Y — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

Earlier, all-rounder Jadeja last week hit out at former player turned commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar, saying, "I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea".

Since India's loss to England in the World Cup, Manjrekar has been vocal in his criticism of a few players, including the seasoned Mahendra Singh Dhoni and opener K L Rahul. The Mumbaikar also recently referred to Jadeja as a 'bits and pieces player'.

The comment did not go down well with Jadeja, who took to Twitter to express his anger. "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I am still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea," Jadeja wrote.