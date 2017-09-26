Ravindra Jadeja uploads controversial image on his Instagram account

New Delhi, Sep 26: A day after he was dropped from the limited-overs squad for the remaining two one-day international games against Australia, India spinner Ravindra Jadeja has posted a controversial image on his Instagram handle.

The Left-arm Saurashtra spinner, who ranks second in ICC Test rankings, was replaced by Gujarat chinaman Axar Patel.

The 28-year-old cricketer posted an obscure photo of him on his official Instagram account and captioned it, "Had a really great "Night Out" last night, according to my police report.#rajputboy."

Jadeja didn't play a single ODI in the ongoing limited-overs' series against Australia after being called into the side as a replacement to injured Axar Patel.

Patel had twisted his ankle before the series-opener in Chennai, therefore, the selectors had included Jadeja in the 15-man squad as a cover.

Since Axar is fit to play, the BCCI on Sunday announced the squad for the remaining two matches and the former was inducted in the side.

Earlier, Jadeja posted a controversial tweet after the selectors ignored him for the Australia series. However, the cricketer deleted the tweet to irk the board and invite any unwanted trouble for himself.

India will be facing Australia in the fourth ODI in Bengaluru on Thursday (September 28).

India have already sealed the series with a comfortable five-wicket win over Australia in Indore, rendering the last two matches inconsequential.