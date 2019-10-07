Ravindra Jadeja takes a dig at Virender Sehwag for ignoring his performance against South Africa

New Delhi, Oct 7: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has taken an apparent dig at former India opener Virender Sehwag following his team's victory over South Africa in the opening Test in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (October 6).

Jadeja - who played a significant role in the match - retweeted a tweet that took a dig at Sehwag for making no mention of the Baroda cricketer while lauding the effort of the players.

The all-rounder surpassed the greats like Wasim Akram, Mitchell Johnson, etc. to become the fastest to claim 200 Test wickets i.e. in 44 Tests.

Fantastic test match for @ImRo45 , a dream beginning to opening the batting in Test cricket. Wish him the very best. That was a convincing win for India with some great contributions from Mayank, Shami, Ashwin , Pujara . #IndvSA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 6, 2019 Sehwag's tweet "Fantastic test match for @ImRo45, a dream beginning to opening the batting in Test cricket. Wish him the very best. That was a convincing win for India with some great contributions from Mayank, Shami, Ashwin, Pujara," tweeted Sehwag. Jadeja RTs fan's angry tweet Clearly, in his tweet, Sehwag didn't mention Jadeja who picked up four wickets in the fourth innings and ripped through the Protea middle-order. He also scored vital runs with the bat in both the innings and his return catch of Aiden Markram was the fielding highlight of the entire match. An irritated Jadeja fan tagged both the cricketers and wrote,"@virendersehwag kya aapke TV me @imjadeja ki #batting, #bowling aur #fielding ka performance nahi dikha??? Ya phir so gaye the??? (Virender Sehwag, didn't your TV show Jadeja's batting, bowling and fielding performance, or were you asleep?)." Jadeja retweeted the tweet and sparked a controversy. @imjadeja you should focus on your game rather than getting involved in such controversies. He might have forgotten.. — Niyati Shah (@NiyatiS37865860) October 6, 2019 Fans urge Jadeja to focus on his game His actions didn't go down well with Sehwag's fans who advised the all-rounder to focus on his game instead of getting involved in such acts.

Earlier during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jadeja's scathing tweet on former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar was one of the hot topics of the quadrennial event when the Mumbaikar called him a 'bits and pieces cricketer'.

Jadeja hit out at former player turned commentator saying, "I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea".

After Team India's defeat to England in the league stage of the tournament, Manjrekar was vocal in his criticism of a few players, including Mahendra Singh Dhoni and opener KL Rahul. The Mumbaikar also referred to Jadeja as a 'bits and pieces player'.

The comment did not go down well with Jadeja, who took to Twitter to express his anger. "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I am still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea," Jadeja wrote.