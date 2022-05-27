RCB vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Full List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Scorecard, Presentation

Jos Buttler struck his 4th century of the IPL 2022 while pacers Obed McCoy and Prasidh Krishna took three wickets apiece to pave way for a RR winning the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2.

So, here is the post-match presentation highlights, man of the match details, full list of award winners and post-match comments from the RCB vs RR match.

Full list of awards (All awards except PoM carry Rs 1 lakh)

Super Striker: Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Game Changer: Jos Buttler (RR)

Let’s Crack It 6s: Jos Buttler (RR)

Power Player: Jos Buttler (RR)

Most Valuable Asset: Jos Buttler (RR)

Fastest Delivery: Prasidh Krishna (RR, 150.3 kmph)

On the Go 4s: Jos Buttler (RR)

Man of the match: Jos Buttler (RR, Rs 5 lakh)

Post-match presentation, comments

Sanju Samson, RR captain: "It was tough (after a loss in the last game), but we are used to bouncing back in the tournament. In IPL it's very normal that you go ups and downs throughout the tournament. We lost a few games, we knew how to come back and we did really well.

“The wicket was a bit sticky and was helping the fast bowlers a bit, it had really good bounce and was easier playing the spinners. We closed the innings really well, having DK and Maxi at the end we knew what they could do but having belief and composure in our skills is what got us through.

“Winning the toss made it easier to win this game, toss plays a huge role and I think the wicket played completely different in the first and second innings.

This is his (Obed McCoy) first IPL, he is very calm and composed and backs his strengths and we really trust him to do well. Very grateful to have someone like Jos, and the way he is batting, touchwood, we have one more game to go.

I was very young and it was the first IPL season and I remember playing an under-16 game somewhere in Kerala and I remember watching the last game with my friends and remember that last run where Shane Warne and Sohail Tanvir hit the run and they were running, it was a very vague memory which I have.”

Faf du Plessis, RCB Captain: When we walked off the field, we felt were a few short. Was challenging the first 3-4 overs, was movement. Felt 180 was a par score on that pitch. First six overs felt like Test cricket. Compared to the other wickets, this one was quicker off the new ball, and then it eased off later in the innings.

Great season for RCB. Really proud. My first season coming in and seeing how special the fans are everywhere we go. A big thank you to everyone coming out and supporting us. Have had some incredible performances for us. Harshal has been amazing. DK.. all the guys picked for India.

Obviously disappointed tonight. Came up against a really strong Rajasthan team who probably deserve it more than us. That's the incredible thing, not just the bubble but also you have a deep respect of the people in India. When you go back to your hotel and there's always people working till 3 am, and then up at 7 am for breakfast again. Grateful for all the kindness shown to us as a team, but I know it happens all across India. It's a very good part of Indian culture.

Nice young talent in our squad, and obviously with a 3-year plan.. that's what you try to maximise.. you get them raw at the beginning but they can turn into superstars. We've seen that Rajat, since he's came in, has looked at home.

A great future of Indian cricket. You can always pick three Indian teams after the IPL with the amount of young talent coming through. That's been the most obvious thing when I joined the franchise. RCB RCB got chanted in that game. The guys got emotional.

The support you get as a cricketer in India is remarkable. You can only be in awe of the support every franchise gets. Well done to everyone and thank you very much.”