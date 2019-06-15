Recap: India hold 6-0 record over Pakistan in World Cup. Can they maintain streak?

1. 1992 -- India won by 43 runs

Ajay Jadeja, Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev propelled India to 216/7 in 49 overs and the bowlers defended the total with tigerish resolve in Australia. Kapil, Manoj Prabhakar and Javagal Srinath took two wickets apiece to restrict Pakistan to 173. The match was also made memorable by Javed Miandad who mimicked Indian stumper Kiran More.

2. 1996 -- India won by 39 runs

A fine 93 off 115 balls led India to 287 for 8. Ajay Jadeja's blitz against Waqar Younis made the Indian innings all the more shining at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. Indian bowlers found a way to take regular wickets after a breezy opening stand between Saeed Anwar and Aamir Sohail. The three Bangalore boys -- Srinath, Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble -- shared seven wickets among them as India limited Pakistan to 248/9. The tiff between Prasad and Sohail is now part of folklore as India reached the semis.

3. 1999 -- India won by 47 runs

Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Mohammad Azharuddin combined to give India the cushion of 227 for six at Old Trafford, incidentally they will face off at the same venue 20 years later in ICC World Cup 2019. Once again Prasad (5-27) and Srinath (3-37) combined to break Pakistan's chase. Kumble too chipped in with a 2-43. Pakistan were bundled out for 180.

4. 2003 -- India won by 6 wickets

A hundred by Saeed Anwar helped Pakistan to a healthy 273 for seven. Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra were the pick of Indian bowlers taking two wickets apiece. Sachin Tendulkar (98) led the way with a luminous innings and India found good follow-up workers in Mohammad Kaif, Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh as they strolled past the target with 26 balls remaining at Centurion.

5. 2011 -- India won by 29 runs

Once again Sachin Tendulkar led the way with an 85, not his most fluent innings. Pacer Wahab Riaz dazzled with a five-wicket haul. Pakistan were hardly in chase at Mohali, losing wickets regularly despite two good knocks by Misbah-ul-Haq and Mohammed Hafeez. All the Indian bowlers Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Munaf Patel, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh two wickets each.

6. 2015 -- India by 76 runs

Virat Kohli made a hundred, first by an Indian batsman against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup, while Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina made force fifties as India made an even 300. Mohammed Shami took four wickets as Pakistan crashed to 224 despite mature knocks by Misbah and Ahmed Shehzad at Adelaide.