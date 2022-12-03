Ricky Ponting: Former Australia captain explains health scare, reveals his condition

The legend was part of the commentary team and complained of chest pain while on duty. He was rushed to a hospital quickly and later was released after undergoing some medical tests. Ponting was cleared to be back for commentary as well by the medics and he explained his condition on Saturday.

"I probably scared a lot of people yesterday and had a scary moment for myself. I was sitting in the comms box halfway through the stint and got a couple of really short and sharp pains to my chest. I tried to stretch it out and get rid of it, and probably didn't want to give too much away when I was on the air.

I had a couple of those incidents, got through the stint and went to walk to the back of the commentary box and got lightheaded and dizzy and grabbed the bench. I mentioned to JL (Justin Langer) on the way out, who was commentating with me that I had had these pains in my chest, and Chris Jones heard me and just reacted straight away and got me out of there. Ten or 15 minutes later, I was in the hospital getting the best treatment that I possibly could. I feel great this morning, I am all shiny and new this morning," Ponting said on Saturday.

It was apt that Ponting asked for immediate help and discussed about the physical problem he was experiencing. We have seen the demise of a few eminent personalities due to cardiac arrest and in most cases, they have been reluctant with their health issue or ignored any discomforts. Legendary Indian singer KK passed away in May due to a Cardiac arrest, while Australian legend Shane Warne also died because of prior, undiagnosed cardiac issues.

Ponting also pointed out that he was right to seek help and discuss the problem and mentioned people of his age try to hide health issues, which is not an advisable practice.

"I think the bottom line is, the fact that I was willing to share it with JL and the fact that your mate looks after you, I think as people of our age, we are a little reluctant to share much or talk about our health, and I think that is a good learning curve for me yesterday, especially with what has happened in the last 12-18 months to really close people around us. My little mate looked after me and got me down there, and I'm back, shiny and new this morning," the 2 time World Champion captain added.

Justin Langer also said that people must take swift action if they feel discomfort in the chest as it can save their life if proper treatment is given at the right time. It is obviously a learning for everyone to keep a watch on their health and seek proper medical care if required.