Cricket Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav remake Reel on Dubai Streets amid Asia Cup, Video goes Viral as India duo ends IPL Rift Published: Friday, September 19, 2025

Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku Singh have rest the rumours of their distance after an IPL 2025 incident which caught the eye of the spectators.

Both players are part of the India squad in Asia Cup 2025, and Rinku's latest video post on social media has reestablished the camaraderie between the duo.

What happened between Rinku Singh and Kuldeep Yadav in IPL 2025?

In IPL 2025, Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav playfully slapped Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh twice after a match between their teams. The incident happened during post-match interactions and was caught on live TV, showing Kuldeep slapping Rinku unexpectedly while both were laughing with teammates. Although Kuldeep's slaps seemed intended as playful banter between close friends from Uttar Pradesh, Rinku's shocked and somewhat displeased reaction sparked widespread social media debate and calls for disciplinary action against Kuldeep.

However, Kolkata Knight Riders soon issued a clarification with a video highlighting the deep friendship between Kuldeep and Rinku, branding the media's sensationalism as exaggeration. They emphasized that the slaps were not aggressive but friendly gestures, and the two were seen smiling, laughing, and hugging afterwards.

Rinku posts Video in UAE

Although the duo have reportedly reconciled, the latest video from Rinku Singh further cements it. Rinku posted a video on his Instagram with a comedic video along with Kuldeep in the Dubai streets. Rinku and Kuldeep combined to make a remake of the viral reel '10 rupya ka biscuit', which ran rounds on social media recently.

In the video, Rinku can be seen asking Kuldeep '10 wala biscuit kitne ka hain ji?' (how much money will Rs 10 biscuit cost?). Kuldeep can be seen playing his part pretty well, before the duo walk off with a laugh, breaking their character.

The India spinner has been phenomenal for the team, winning consecutive player of the match awards in the first two matches. Rinku, meanwhile, is yet to play a match in the continental competition.

India has already progressed to the Super Four and will be up against Oman on Friday (September 19) in their final group stage encounter. Rinku Singh is likely to find a place in the team as the team management look to rotate the squad for this match.