Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rishabh Pant can't be compared with Dhoni: Kapil Dev

By Pti
kapil dev

Greater Noida, April 3: Rishabh Pant is a talented cricketer but he shouldn't be compared with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, feels India's first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.

Pant, who is now India's first-choice keeper in Test cricket, is still fighting for a spot in India's World Cup squad that will be announced later this month.

"You can never compare anyone with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. No one can ever replace a player of Dhoni's stature. Pant is a talented cricketer and we shouldn't put him under pressure by comparing him with Dhoni. His time will surely come," the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said on the sides of a promotional event on Tuesday (April 2).

In his inimitable style, Kapil played down the workload management issue of Indian pacers.

"We all have workload," he laughed, adding, "We are making a big issue out of it. What is workload? "Mehnat Karna hi naa? Kya aap mehnat bhi naahi karoge? (You don't even want to work hard?)"

Kapil had a number of all rounders, including Mohinder Amarnath, Madan Lal, Roger Binny and himself, in that squad.

However, both Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar's bowling has been an issue, but Kapil refused to be critical. "Winning World Cup is not buying sweets from a shop. It's a mission and at this juncture, I don't want to be the critic who wants to pull the team. I will not like to harp on weak points and rather focus on our strengths," said the legendary all rounder, who has been named brand ambassador of hardware company AIPL ABRO.

"World Cup is a culmination of four years of planning. I am certain our selection committee has identified the right bunch of players. Now it's up to the players to execute and also they would need a bit of luck in such a big event," he signed off.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2019: Shreyas Gopal grows in stature
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 19:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019

    Latest Videos

      + More
      POLLS
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue