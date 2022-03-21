Rishabh Pant Captaincy Record and Stats in IPL So Far: wins, losses, win percentage of DC skipper

The 24-year-old cricketer from Delhi was appointed the stand-in captain in the previous edition after regular captain Shreyas Iyer was injured before the start of the season. In the second phase of the cash-rich league which was held in the UAE, the cricketer was appointed the permanent captain.

The left-handed batter showed a lot of maturity in his short stint as the captain of the franchise. He even led the team from the front with his batting exploits.

Rishabh Pant's Captaincy Record in IPL:

Matches: 16

Wins: 9

Losses: 6

Tied: 1

Win percentage: 59.37

The young wicketkeeper-batsman has so far led the Delhi-based franchise in 16 games in the IPL. Under Pant's leadership, Delhi Capitals came out victorious on 9 occasions while they lost 6. While 1 game ended in a tie under Pant's captaincy. Pant has a win percentage of 59.37.

Rishabh Pant stats as captain

In the 16 games, he has led Delhi Capitals, Pant has scored 419 runs and remained not out on 4 occasions. He has smashed three fifties, with 58* being the highest. Pant averages 34.91 as captain and scored at a decent strike rate of 128.52.

Overall, in 84 games, the southpaw has scored 2498 runs with 128* being the highest. He has slammed one century and 15 half-centuries in his IPL career to date.

Matches: 16, Runs: 419, Average: 35.18, Highest Score: 58*, 50x3, Catches: 10, Stumping: 3

Rishabh Pant's Captaincy stats against every team:

Against Matches Wins Losses Tied No Result Win % KKR 3 1 2 0 0 33.33 CSK 3 2 1 0 0 66.67 MI 2 2 0 0 0 100 SRH 2 1 0 1 0 75 RCB 2 0 2 0 0 0 RR 2 1 1 0 0 50 PBKS 2 2 0 0 0 100

Rishabh Pant's performance in IPL

IPL 2016:

Matches: 10, Runs: 198, Not Outs: 2, Average: 24.75, Highest Score: 69, Strike Rate: 130.26, 50x1, 4sx19, 6sx6, Catches: 3, Stumping: 0

In IPL 2017:

Matches: 14, Runs: 366, Not Outs: 0, Average: 26.14, Highest Score: 97, Strike Rate: 165.61, 50x2, 4sx28, 6sx24, Catches: 8, Stumping: 3

IPL 2018:

Matches: 14, Runs: 684, Not Outs: 1, Average: 52.61, Highest Score: 128*, Strike Rate: 173.6, 100x1, 50x5, 4sx68, 6sx37, Catches: 4, Stumping: 2

IPL 2019

Matches: 16, Runs: 488, Not Outs: 3, Average: 37.53, Highest Score: 78*, Strike Rate: 162.66, 50x3, 4sx37, 6sx27, Catches: 18, Stumping: 6

IPL 2020

Matches: 14, Runs: 343, Not Outs: 3, Average: 31.18, Highest Score: 56, Strike Rate: 113.95, 50x1, 4sx31, 6sx9, Catches: 13, Stumping: 0

IPL 2021

Matches: 16, Runs: 419, Not Outs: 4, Average: 35.18, Highest Score: 58*, Strike Rate: 128.52, 50x3, 4sx42, 6sx10, Catches: 10, Stumping: 3