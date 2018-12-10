Rishabh Pant equals world record, takes 11 catches

1. Rishabh Pant - 11 catches vs Aus at Adelaide, 2018

The dashing 21-year-old completed 11 catches over Day 4 and 5 of the first Test. Imagine, he had a chance to set the world record. Pant dived to his left to collect a pull by Tim Paine off Mohammad Shami but instead of using the natural left-hand, Pant used his right-hand while attempting to catch the ball. However, Pant held onto a catch off Jasprit Bumrah to dismiss Paine. Later, he dropped Nathan Lyon too to miss setting a world record 12 catches in an innings.

2. AB de Villiers - 11 catches vs Pak at Johannesburg, 2013

The genius from South Africa was still donning the big gloves in the longest format then. His 11 catches played a big part in Proteas winning the match by a huge 211 runs margin. De Villiers had made a hundred in that Test in SA's second innings and Dale Steyn took an extraordinary 6 for 8 to bundle out Pakistan for 49 in their innings first innings.

3. Jack Russel - 11 catches vs SA at Johannesburg, 1995

Russel had a brilliant match. Apart from that record-setting feat, Russel helped England draw the match with a 236-ball 29 with a strike-rate of 12.34. Mike Atherton remained unbeaten on 185 off 492 balls after facing a fearsome barrage from Allan Donald. Russel had beaten the 10-catch-in-an-innings set by another Englishman Bob Taylor against India at Mumbai in 1980.

4. Wriddhiman Saha - 10 catches vs SA at Cape Town, 2018

The Bengal man took 10 catches but India ended up in the losing side after Vernon Philander took six wickets. This is also the only instance in this segment where the record-setting player's team ended up losing the match. Apart from Saha and Taylor, Australian legend Adam Gilchrist too had taken 10 catches in a Test - against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2000.