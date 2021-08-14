Rishabh Pant reveals Team India's thought process behind DRS as Virat Kohli wastes two reviews

It seemed as if the India captain couldn't say 'no' to the requests of pacer Mohammed Siraj when it comes to going upstairs because it happened twice when Kohli didn't discuss with the rest of his teammates while taking the DRS.

Live visuals showed that India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was suggesting his captain to not go upstairs as the LBW appeal from Siraj against Joe Root. Pant seemed visibly annoyed because his captain didn't listen to him and India lost the review as the ball was missing leg-stumps.

It all transpired on the final ball of the 21st over when Siraj's delivery crashed into Root's pad and the bowler went for an appeal but the umpire Michael Gough signalled not out.

An over later, Siraj once again hit Root's pads and jumped into a huge appeal. Because he had wasted a review, Siraj too wasn't convinced after umpire Gough dismissed his protest but after some discussion with the pacer, the Indian captain went upstairs reluctantly in the dying moments of the DRS countdown timer.

The ball tracking ruled in favour of the umpire and Kohli looked distraught after wasting one more review. Out of 129 on-field reviews taken so far, Indians have succeeded in only 34 of them.

While speaking with the broadcasters, Pant revealed the thought process behind taking the DRS and rued sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.

"We take the DRS thinking that it will hit the stumps but the replays end up different. We can only imagine what might happen and we are taking our chances most of the time. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, that's just part and parcel of the game," Pant said.