Rishabh Pant set for India return within a Month? Report makes sensational claim on star player's Injury

Published: Friday, September 12, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Rishabh Pant is on course to make his international return during the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies, beginning October 2.

According to a report by CricBlogger, Pant has made significant progress in his recovery and is expected to regain full match fitness in the next few weeks.

Pant had picked up an injury during India's tour of England earlier this year, which kept him out of competitive action. There were initial concerns that he might need surgery, but the medical team decided against it after monitoring his rapid progress in rehabilitation. Updates now suggest the 27-year-old should be fully fit and available for selection in time for the West Indies Tests.

A source close to the cricketer told CricBlogger, "He is recovering well and it shouldn't be a problem anymore. He wants to come and play against the West Indies." Those in close contact with him have also conveyed that Pant himself is "confident of featuring in the two-match Test series against the Caribbean side."

The timing of Pant's return is a crucial boost for India's Test setup. With his aggressive batting approach capable of changing a game in a single session, alongside reliable wicket-keeping skills, Pant provides India with both balance and impact in red-ball cricket. His presence will be especially valuable in home conditions, where India will be aiming to secure World Test Championship points.

Pant, who last featured for India earlier this year in England, has already begun light training sessions as part of his final rehabilitation phase. Team management is expected to assess him once more closer to the series before officially confirming his inclusion.

With the series against the West Indies acting as a curtain-raiser to India's busy home Test season, Pant's availability will be watched closely by fans and selectors alike. His comeback could mark the first step toward regaining full rhythm ahead of tougher assignments later in the season.

Rishabh Pant has established himself as one of India's most dynamic wicket-keeper batsmen in Tests. Since his debut in 2018, Pant has played 47 Test matches, amassing 3,427 runs at an impressive average of 44.51. His highest score in Test cricket is 159*, and he has recorded 8 centuries and 18 half-centuries.