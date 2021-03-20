Road Safety World Series 2021, FINAL: India Legends vs Sri Lanka: Key players; all you need to know

The finalists:

1st finalists: The India Legends became the first side to enter the finals of the tournament as they defeated West Indies Legends by 12 runs in a high scoring game. They will now face the winner of the second semi-final i.e. Sri Lanka Legends on Sunday (March 21).

2nd finalists:

The Sri Lankans reached home with 16 balls to spare while chasing down a below-par 126-run target. Chinthaka Jayasinghe (47* off 25 balls) and Upul Tharanga (39* off 44 balls) were the leading run-scorers for their side in the run chase.

Who were the heroes of Sri Lanka Legends' Win?

Nuwan Kulasekara:

The former Sri Lanka pacer demolished South Africa's batting attack as he claimed 5 wickets from his quota of 4 overs. He was brilliantly supported at the other end by the likes of Sanath Jayasuriya and the rest of the bowlers.

Chinthaka Jayasinghe:

The No. 4 batsman forged a vital 70-run stand with Upul Tharanga (39* off 44 balls. The right-handed batsman, who has played just 5 T20Is for Sri Lanka, played some fine shots in the run chase against the Proteas.

Sanath Jayasuriya:

The former Sri Lankan all-rounder also bowled exceedingly well and also scored some crucial 18-runs at a strike rate of 100. He picked up the big wicket of half-centurion Morne Van Wyk from his quota of 4 overs and conceded just 12 runs.

Heroes for India Legends in Semi-Final 1

Sachin Tendulkar: Captain Sachin Tendulkar slammed another impressive half-century and showed the world that he's still capable of wielding that willow and make the bowlers dance to his tune. The batting maestro played a belligerent knock of 65 runs (6X fours, 3X sixes) off just 42 deliveries.

Virender Sehwag: The aggressive opener gave the hosts a brisk start as he fired a 17-ball 35 (5X fours, 1X six) in his explosive cameo and gave his team a brilliant start. By the time Sehwag was dismissed the Indians had already reached 56 in 5.3 overs.

Yuvraj-Yusuf show: After Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed for 65, all-rounder Yusuf Pathan was joined by Yuvraj Singh in the middle and the duo took the West Indies bowlers on remand.

Yusuf hammered 37* off 20 deliveries while Yuvraj tonked an unbeaten 49 of 20 deliveries. The southpaw once again reminded the fans of the heydays - when he slammed four maximums in an over.

Irfan Pathan-Vinay Kumar: These two pacers showed their experience and displayed superb control in the death overs to deny the Windies a certain win.

Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha (wk), Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, R Vinay Kumar, Noel David.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakratne Dilshan (C), Chamara Silva, Dulanjana Wijensinghe, Malinda Warnapura, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (wk), Ajantha Mendis, Dhammika Prasad, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Thilan Thushara, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Farveez Maharoof, Russel Arnold, Chamara Kapugedera.

Match Details:

When and where to watch the final?

The final will be held on March 20 (Sunday) in Raipur.

Timing: The match will begin at 7:00 PM (IST).

TV Channels: COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Cineplex HD and COLORS Kannada Cinema will telecast the match live.

Live Streaming: Voot and Jio app