Road Safety World Series 2021: Yuvraj Singh reacts after hitting four consecutive sixes in Raipur T20

Batting at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Saturday (March 13) in the T20 match, the southpaw smashed four back-to-back sixes off Zander De Bruyn and reminded the fans of his six sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup against England off Stuart Broad at Kingsmead, Durban.

Yuvraj's knock of 52* off 22 deliveries guided India Legends to a mammoth 204/3 in the stipulated 20 overs. Sachin Tendulkar-led side won the match by 56 runs by restricting the Jonty Rhodes-led side to 148/7 in the run chase.

Road Safety World Series 2021: Vintage Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh show guides India Legends home

When asked about his four consecutive maximums during the virtual post-match press conference, the 39-year-old Punjab cricketer said: "I was looking to hit the fifth consecutive six because I remember that there was one dot ball in the over. And I was waiting for the bowler to bowl in my areas."

"So after the fourth sixes, I was looking for fifth six but there were also two overs to go so I decided to rotate the strike and bat till the end to have a big score. The wicket was really good and the South had won the last game. So I wanted to bat till the end and am happy to do that," Yuvraj said.

When asked to explain his feelings playing for India once again, the stylish batsman - who was the player of the tournament in the 2011 ICC World Cup won by the Men In Blue at home - said: "It's like playing for India again, everybody in the stands was holding a light and it was amazing. It is great to see people coming back into the ground and enjoying the game."

"It has been hard for everyone during Covid-19, people on television or people on the ground are getting to watch some entertaining cricket. All the players are happy to express themselves," the veteran added further.