Road Safety World Series 2022: EaseMyTrip becomes the presenting partner of T20 Tournament

The current partnership is yet another significant EaseMyTrip marketing initiative. This association demonstrates the brand's enthusiasm for considering important marketing partnerships as well as its firm belief in supporting and addressing important societal issues like traffic accidents.

The main chest of Indian jerseys will feature the company's logo where players like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh etc will be seen wearing the jersey. Several marketing initiatives, both online and off, will be used to promote this association.

The purpose of the RSWS is to raise awareness of road safety in the nation and around the world. The Road Safety World Series aims to promote social change in the nation and transform the public's perception of road safety. The Road Safety World Series (RSWS) is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information & Technology and Youth Affairs & Sports Government of India.

According to Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip, "As a travel brand we want to occupy mind space in a wider canvas, and what better way to do that than cricket, a game followed by millions across the globe."

RSWS Season 2, Sanjay Bector, Chairman 27th Sports, the exclusive marketing rights partner of the Series, said, "It is a big boost to the ecosystem with new brands like Skyexch, SAT sports news and EaseMyTrip deep diving to associate with an event which is not just about the game and the Legends who are playing here, but a movement to save lives."

Paul Slatter, Commercial Director at 27th Sports, added "It also shows the evolving mindset of brands which are looking beyond just commercial tie-up and engaging in events with a social cause and a broader implication towards humanity."

Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan are just a few of the famous players who play for the India Legends, a team that is captained by Sachin Tendulkar. The second edition of the RSWS has drawn a number of A-list players, including Jonty Rhodes, Lance Klusener and Makhaya Ntini, from South Africa; Ian Bell, Nick Crompton and Matt Prior from England; Tillakaratne Dilshan, Sanath Jayasuriya and Thisara Perrera from Sri Lanka; Brian Lara, Dwayne Smith and Darren Powell from the West Indies; Shane Watson, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin, Stuart Clark and Cameron White from Australia and Ross Taylor, Shane Bond, Craig McMillan, Kyle Mills and Jacob Oram from New Zealand.

The matches are being streamed digitally on VOOT and Jio while being broadcast live on Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex Superhits, and the recently launched Sports18 Khel.

Source: Media Release