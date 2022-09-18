Road Safety World Series 2022: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends, squads, when and where to watch

The Jonty Rhodes-led South African side is coming into the game following an emphatic 9-wicket-win over debutants New Zealand. However, their previous game against England was washed out due to a wet outfield in Kanpur. With the weather forecast promising for the next two days, one hopes the fans in Indore get to witness their favourite stars of yesteryears in action.

Tillakaratne Dilshan's Sri Lanka - which has secured two massive wins in a row - will be aiming to continue the winning momentum and take the confidence further. Legendary all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya hogged the limelight in the previous game for the Sri Lankans and at a spinner-friendly Indore pitch, he would now aim to trap South African batters in his spin web. While Dilshan would be looking to dominate the batting charts in the tournament.

South Africans must be upbeat with the one-sided win over New Zealand Legends are returned to winning ways and recovered from the big 61-run defeat against India Legends in the season opener. They have got ample time to rest and recharge and would be eager to carry the momentum forward against a balanced Sri Lankan side.

Spinners Johan Botha and Thandi Tshabalala who combined to pick up seven wickets against New Zealand Legends in the previous game would be aiming to prove their mettle against the much vaunted Sri Lankan batting lineup.

After a horror show against India, Protea batters also redeemed themselves against NZ and their opener Andrew Puttick slammed up a fluent fifty in the run chase. Captain Jonty Rhodes would be aiming for an encore from his team in the big contest.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Captain), Kaushalya Weeraratne, Mahela Udawatte, Rumesh Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Chamara Silva, Isuru Udana, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Chaturanga De Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Kulsekara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (Captain), Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Eddie Leie, Garnett Kruger, Henry Davids, Jacques Rudolph, Johan Botha, J Van de Wath, Lance Klusener, L Norris Jones, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Van Wyk, T Tshabalala, Vernon Philander, Zander de Bruyne.

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

Timings: 3:30 PM IST

TV Channels: Colors Cineplex, Colors Cineplex HD

Live Streaming: Voot & Jio