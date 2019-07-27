Robin Singh applies for India cricket team head coach job

Robin Singh had earlier worked as the fielding coach of Team India from 2007 to 2009. In fact, Robin and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad were managing the Indian team in the interim before Gary Kirsten took over as full-time coach after the resignation of Greg Chappell.

During 'head coach-less' tenure India had won a series in England in 2007, won the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in the same year and lifted the triangular ODI series trophy in Australia for the first time.

As a coach, Robin Singh had held variety of posts with India Under-19, India A and has been assistant coach with Mumbai Indians in the IPL. He had also worked as the coach of Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League.

"Under the current coach, India has lost in the semifinals of two successive ODI World Cups, and in the last four stage of the World Twenty20 championship as well. Now is the time to prepare for the 2023 World Cup and a change could be good for the side," Robin Singh was quoted as saying by The Hindu.