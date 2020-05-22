Cricket
Robin Uthappa bats for India cricketers playing in overseas T20 leagues

By
Robin Uthappa bats for India cricketers playing in overseas T20 leagues like Big Bash, Caribbean Premier League.
Robin Uthappa bats for India cricketers playing in overseas T20 leagues like Big Bash, Caribbean Premier League.

Bengaluru, May 22: Robin Uthappa said Indian cricketers should be allowed to play in T20 leagues across the world like Big Bash League and Caribbean Premier League, Vitality T20 Blast etc, especially since women cricketers are allowed to take part in such leagues.

"Please let us go, honest to God," Uthappa, the 2007 T20 World Cup winner, told the BBC's Doosra podcast. "It does hurt when we're not allowed to go and play," he said.

"It would be so nice if we could go and play at least a couple of others because as a student of the game you want to learn and grow as much as you can," said 34-year-old Uthappa.

With Sourav Ganguly assuming the office of the BCCI president, Uthappa said the players could expect a rule change that help them play in overseas leagues.

"Ganguly is a very progressive thinking human being, someone who has always looked to take India to the next level. He actually laid the foundation for where India cricket is now," said Uthappa. "We're hoping that he will look at this at some point," he said.

Earlier, Suresh Raina too hoped that the BCCI would allow non-contracted players to play in overseas league and explore more career opportunities.

Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 14:20 [IST]
