Roger Binny to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President? Here's full election panel list

Binny has previously served as a member of the BCCI selection committee.

The former pacer Binny is said to be the frontrunner to replace Ganguly as the BCCI president and Jay Shah is expected to continue as the BCCI secretary.

Binny's name appeared on the BCCI's Draft Electoral Rolls (which is put up on the BCCI website) for the October 18 elections and the Annual General Meeting as a representative of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) instead of KSCA secretary Santosh Menon.

All these led to speculation of former seamer being the frontrunner for the post of BCCI President.

As per sources, Sourav Ganguly is likely going to become India's representative for the International Cricket Council Chairman's post.

The nominations can be filled on October 11 and 12, the scrutiny of the nominations will take place on October 13 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations latest by October 14.

The elections will be held here on October 18. (ANI)

BCCI Electoral Rolls:

1. Andhra Cricket Association: P. Sarath Chandra Reddy

2. Arunachal Cricket Association: Nabam Vivek

3. Assam Cricket Association: Devajit Saikia

4. Baroda Cricket Association: Pranav Amin

5. Bihar Cricket Association: Rakesh Kumar Tiwary

6. Chhattisgarh State Cricket: Sangh Prabhtej Singh Bhatia

7. Cricket Association of Mizoram: M Khairul Jamal Majumdar

8. Cricket Association of Pondicherry: P Damodaran

9. Cricket Association of Uttarakhand: Mahim Verma

10. Delhi & District Cricket Association: Rohan Jaitley

11. Goa Cricket Association: Suraj L Lotlikar

12. Gujarat Cricket Association: Jay Shah

13. Haryana Cricket Association: Anirudh Chaudhary

14. Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association: Arun Singh Dhumal

15. Hyderabad Cricket Association: Mohammed Azharuddin

16. Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association: Anil Gupta

17. Jharkhand Cricket Association: Debashish Chakraborty

18. Karnataka State Cricket Association: Roger Michael Binny

19. Kerala Cricket Association: Jayesh George

20. Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association: Abhilash Khandekar

21. Maharashtra Cricket Association: Bagban Riyaz

22. Manipur Cricket Association: Rajkumar Imo Singh

23. Meghalaya Cricket Association: Gideon L Kharkongor

24. Mumbai Cricket Association: Ashish Babaji Shelar

25. Nagaland Cricket Association: Kechangulie Rio

26. Odisha Cricket Association: Sanjay Behera

27. Punjab Cricket Association: Gulzarinder Singh Chahal

28. Rajasthan Cricket Association: Vaibhav Gehlot

29. Saurashtra Cricket Association: Jaydev Niranjan Shah

30. Sikkim Cricket Association Lobzang G. Tenzing

31. Tamil Nadu Cricket Association: RS Ramasaamy

32. The Cricket Association of Bengal: Sourav Ganguly

33. Tripura Cricket Association: Tapan Lodh

34 Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association: Rajeev Shukla

35. Vidarbha Cricket Association: Adwait Manohar