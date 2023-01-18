Rohit Sharma goes without an ODI Hundred in Three Years, When Will it End?

The Indian captain has given the spectators countless moments throughout his career. His easy-to-eye batting, ability to dominate the bowlers and destruction prowess has enthralled the crowd many times, but the Indian captain finds converting his starts just a tad difficult these days.

Rohit is without an ODI hundred since 2020. The last time the Indian captain scored a hundred in the 50-over format was against Australia in January 2020, before the world got introduced to the coronavirus pandemic.

He has found things difficult since then. Although he has played very limited number of ODI games, but Rohit's inability to capitalize on his starts has become a conundrum for India in the last couple of years.

Rohit Sharma Numbers since 2021:

Since 2021, Rohit Sharma has played 15 ODIs, and has managed 4 fifties in that time, but his hundreds column is zero.

He has gotten starts many times but has been unable to go on and score a hundred. He played 3 ODIs in 2021, and never reached the fifty mark despite scoring 25+ runs in each of those three innings. The 35-year-old continued his failure to score a hundred last year and the infection has spread to 2023 so far.

Rohit Sharma in 2023:

Rohit started off his 2023 in an outstanding fashion. In the first match against Sri Lanka, he was batting brilliantly, but got dismissed for 83 just when he was looking destined to break the century drought. Even in the last match against the Lankans, the batter made a fantastic start but again got dismissed 8 short of a half-century. It has happened again, this time against New Zealand. Rohit made a dominant start, dismantling the Kiwi bowlers apart. But his inning again had to see an abrupt end as the flamboyant player got dismissed for 32 runs.

The Rohit Sharma Conversion Conundrum:

Although no one can argue his class while he is batting, the inability to convert those starts is an alarming thing. Rohit Sharma's batting fluency is getting marred by the sudden dismissal, and he is getting himself out constantly despite getting set in the crease. It won't be a massive understatement to say he needs a hundred badly. The player has now reached three years without an ODI hundred, and that is not normal for a player who has scored 29 centuries in the previous ten years.

His batting class is unmatched and even the way he is dominating the bowlers is undeniable, but the only blemish of non-conversion is taking a big toll. India do have some outstanding players who are saving the day on a regular basis, but the captain will have to step things up and get himself a respite by scoring a hundred.

To be honest, when he bats, it generally feels like the drought is supposed to end the very day, but so far, it hasn't yet ended. With the ODI World Cup on the horizon, Rohit Sharma will be the happiest if he goes into the tournament with a couple of more three-figure scores under his belt.

But one thing is for sure, although Rohit finding it difficult to reach the 100 mark for now, once it starts, its definitely going to pour as we have seen him racking up consecutive hundreds for fun. And for India, the sooner the better.