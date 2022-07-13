Rohit Sharma becomes fourth player to reach milestone of 250 sixes in ODI

Rohit achieved this milestone during his unbeaten innings that guided Team India to a 10-wicket victory over England at the Kia Oval in London. His knock of 76 from 58 balls included 5 maximums and 7 fours.

Rohit reached the landmark in 231 matches and the Indian opener is fourth in the list for most sixes in the 50-over format behind former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, former West Indies opener Chris Gayle and former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya.

While Afridi has hit 351 maximums in 398 ODIs, Gayle has struck 331 sixes in 301 matches and Jayasuriya has hit 270 sixes in 445 matches. Rohit is also the only active cricketer with 200 or more sixes.

Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan reach milestone, pair complete 5000 partnership runs as openers

Rohit is also only the second Indian player after former World Cup-winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to hit over 200 sixes in ODI. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly just fell short of the landmark with 195 and 190 sixes respectively. Rohit in fact crossed the sixes milestone and also closed in on a few during the knock. Here we take a look at the stats:

Top 10 list for most sixes in ODIs Player Sixes Matches Shahid Afridi 351 398 Chris Gayle 331 301 Sanath Jayasuriya 270 445 Rohit Sharma 250 231 MS Dhoni 229 350 Eoin Morgan 220 248 AB de Villiers 204 228 Brendon McCullum 200 260 Sachin Tendulkar 195 463 Sourav Ganguly 190 311 Other milestones and most ODI runs by Indian players Rohit also achieved another milestone along with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan as the duo became the fourth pair to complete 5000 opening partnership runs in ODIs. The Indian skipper (9359 runs) is also closing in on a major milestone in the ODIs as he could become the 15th batter to complete 10000 runs in One Day Internationals. As it stands, seventh highest run-getter for Indian batters. Here is the top 10 list for most runs scored by Indian players in ODIs: Ranking Player Runs Innings 1 Sachin Tendulkar 18426 463 2 Virat Kohli 12311 260 3 Sourav Ganguly 11363 311 4 Rahul Dravid 10889 344 5 MS Dhoni 10773 350 6 Mohammed Azharuddin 9378 334 7 Rohit Sharma 9359 231 8 Yuvraj Singh 8701 304 9 Virender Sehwag 8273 251 10 Shikhar Dhawan 6315 150 Most Fifties by Indian players in ODI The unbeaten knock of 76 against England was also Rohit's 45th fifty in ODIs. He is 8th in the list for most fifties by Indian players in One Day Internationals. Here is the top 10 list for most fifties by Indian players in ODI: Player No. of 50s Sachin Tendulkar 96 Rahul Dravid 83 MS Dhoni 73 Sourav Ganguly 72 Virat Kohli 64 Mohammed Azharuddin 58 Yuvraj Singh 52 Rohit Sharma 45 Virender Sehwag 37 Shikhar Dhawan 35