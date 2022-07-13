Rohit Sharma becomes fourth player to reach milestone of 250 sixes in ODI

Top 10 list for most sixes in ODIs
|Player
|Sixes
|Matches
|Shahid Afridi
|351
|398
|Chris Gayle
|331
|301
|Sanath Jayasuriya
|270
|445
|Rohit Sharma
|250
|231
|MS Dhoni
|229
|350
|Eoin Morgan
|220
|248
|AB de Villiers
|204
|228
|Brendon McCullum
|200
|260
|Sachin Tendulkar
|195
|463
|Sourav Ganguly
|190
|311
Other milestones and most ODI runs by Indian players
Rohit also achieved another milestone along with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan as the duo became the fourth pair to complete 5000 opening partnership runs in ODIs.
The Indian skipper (9359 runs) is also closing in on a major milestone in the ODIs as he could become the 15th batter to complete 10000 runs in One Day Internationals. As it stands, seventh highest run-getter for Indian batters.
Here is the top 10 list for most runs scored by Indian players in ODIs:
|Ranking
|Player
|Runs
|Innings
|1
|Sachin Tendulkar
|18426
|463
|2
|Virat Kohli
|12311
|260
|3
|Sourav Ganguly
|11363
|311
|4
|Rahul Dravid
|10889
|344
|5
|MS Dhoni
|10773
|350
|6
|Mohammed Azharuddin
|9378
|334
|7
|Rohit Sharma
|9359
|231
|8
|Yuvraj Singh
|8701
|304
|9
|Virender Sehwag
|8273
|251
|10
|Shikhar Dhawan
|6315
|150
Most Fifties by Indian players in ODI
The unbeaten knock of 76 against England was also Rohit's 45th fifty in ODIs. He is 8th in the list for most fifties by Indian players in One Day Internationals.
Here is the top 10 list for most fifties by Indian players in ODI:
|Player
|No. of 50s
|Sachin Tendulkar
|96
|Rahul Dravid
|83
|MS Dhoni
|73
|Sourav Ganguly
|72
|Virat Kohli
|64
|Mohammed Azharuddin
|58
|Yuvraj Singh
|52
|Rohit Sharma
|45
|Virender Sehwag
|37
|Shikhar Dhawan
|35