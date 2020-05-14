Rohit Sharma best batting partner, MS Dhoni favourite captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Talking about his experience with Rohit, Dhawan said, "We have been opening the innings together for the last seven-eight years. We understand each other's game pretty well and complement each other."

Both Shikhar and Rohit have been opening innings for India since 2013 and the duo shares a wonderful camaraderie. They have had several record partnerships together and understand each other's game very well.

Dhawan also admitted that he never loves taking the strike to face the new ball at the start of the innings when Rohit is present at the opposite end. But whenever he's joined by a younger or a less experienced partner, Dhawan ensures his partner feels comfortable into the middle and in such a case he doesn't hesitate in taking the strike.

When asked about his favourite captain the left-handed batsman said, "I have played under Dhoni bhai and Virat (Kohli) only. So, if I have to pick my favourite captain then it would be Dhoni bhai."

When Irfan asked him to respond to Australia opener David Warner's claims mentioning that the Indian doesn't like facing pacers much, Dhawan said being an opener, he has to face the pacers.

"See, everyone has their own views, but, it's been 8 years since I've started opening for Team India, I will obviously face pacers, if I am not facing in the first over, I've to face at least in the second over. I played for Team India in all three formats as an opener. Of course, if we are playing on the seaming wicket, it's tough but we will fight it out," Dhawan told Pathan.