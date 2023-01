Rohit Sharma Captaincy Record, Stats in T20I, Test, IPL so far

Rahul Dravid too began his journey as the new head coach of India too. But this was not the first time Rohit led India in a match.

Rohit has been the deputy of Virat Kohli in white ball formats for a while now, and has stood as stand-in captain in the absence of Kohli.

Here is a quick look at Rohit Sharma’s captaincy record in T20Is and of course in the IPL too for Mumbai Indians.

1. T20I Captaincy Record

Rohit has led India 31 times in T20Is and has a wonderful record, winning 26 matches and his winning percentage is 83.87 per cent. Rohit Sharma led Indian team won the T20 series against England, West Indies and Sri Lanka in 2022. The latest win came against England in the second T20I at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Saturday (July 9). The first time Rohit led India in T20Is was in 2017 against Sri Lanka and the team thumped the opponents 3-0. He has lost one series against New Zealand in 2019, and as a captain he has scored 7 fifties and 2 centuries in 19 T20Is. In total, Rohit has made 712 runs as captain in 19 T20Is.

2. Test Captaincy Record

Rohit has led India in 2 Test, and won it. The record put his winning ratio at 100 per cent. The latest win came against Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test at Bengaluru on Monday (March 14). Rohit Sharma led Indian team won the Test series 2-0 against Sri Lanka in 2022.

3. Captaincy in IPL, Rohit and others

In total, Rohit has captained 153 matches in T20s, winning 96 and losing 57. His winning percentage is 62.75%, marginally behind top-placed Shoaib Malik. Malik has captained 133 matches in T20s and won 85 matches while losing 46 of them. Two matches ended as no-results, and that pins his winning percentage at 63.91%.

In the IPL, Rohit has taken over as Mumbai Indians captain in 2013 and in the subsequent 9 years, he has led MI to 5 titles in the IPL and one in the now-defunct Champions League.

Overall, he has led Mumbai 129 times and won 75 matches, losing 50 and four matches were tied. His winning percentage is 58.13.

MS Dhoni, who captains Chennai Super Kings, is the only player to have captained more than 200 matches in the IPL. Dhoni is the most successful captain too winning 121 matches and losing 82 with one match ending as no-result.

In contrast, Kohli, who ended his stint as captain for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, led RCB in 140 matches, winning 64 and losing 69. He has also seen 3 tied matches and 4 no results games under his regime as RCB skipper.

Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles led his side in 129 matches, identical as that of Rohit. Gambhir has led the KKR to 71 wins, four less than Rohit, lost 57 matches and there was 1 tied game too.