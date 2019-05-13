Rohit Sharma explains why he chose Malinga to bowl final over against Chennai in IPL 2019 final

1. Malinga for the final over

"When the decision comes off, it looks all nice. It could have backfired also. At that stage, I wanted to go with experience because somebody who's been in that situation can execute our plans better. Malinga has been there a million times. We backed him to do that. I remember, the last time when we won here in 2017, it was Mitchell Johnson who bowled that last over and defended 10 runs. Sometimes you got to go with instinct and also understand what these experienced players have done and what they bring to the table. Malinga has been one of the finest and he has done that for years now and he could give us a chance of winning the game."

2. Planning against Shardul Thakur in final over

"When a situation like this comes, both the teams are under pressure, both the bowler and the batsman are under pressure. So, at that point, what you decide as a captain is very crucial. We didn't want to take it to the Super Over and we thought we could get a wicket and finish it off there.

"I know Shardul really well. He plays for Mumbai and I've known him for a long, long time. So, I kind of understand where he wants to hit. Malinga and I decided together that we will go for that slower option because he would try to play a big shot and there might be a chance that he could just sky it up."

3. The brave call

"It (the Malinga yorker) could have gone either way. Shardul could have just middled the ball and it could have cleared the ground too. What is important is, at that point you have to be brave take those crucial decisions. So, we decided that will go for that slower ball, no matter what happens. If they get it, they get it if they don't, then probably we have a chance to win the game and that is what matters."

4. The Mumbai spirit

"As soon as the first half got over, we knew it's going to be a tight game. So, we were all prepared for holding nerves at a crucial time. I'm really happy that we went through the finishing line. It is about a few senior guys in this team. We always get together between the overs and talk about what we want to do and we should be doing. We don't rely on one individual, it's a collective effort throughout the tournament that we've had. And even the decision making, it's all collective."

5. Focus shift to the World Cup

"The IPL is a great platform for all our players to get into form before the World Cup, even though it is the T20 format it is good that our players are in form ahead of the World Cup. The effect of being on the field, connecting bat and ball and playing against some top quality players, all help in preparations. Let's see what happens in England."