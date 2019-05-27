World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma gets candid as he reveals worst dancer, worst roommate in Team India

In a video recorded for ICC, the Hitman has spilt some beans on his teammates Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Team India are preparing for the World Cup 2019 in England and the Mumbaikar has thrown some light on the good and bad qualities of his teammates.

In a video posted by ICC on its official Twitter handle, Rohit could be seen answering about the habits of his teammates. He goes on from revealing the worst dancer to the player who googles himself most to the worst room-mate in the dressing room.

Rohit Sharma dishes the dirt on his teammates.

Rohit Sharma dishes the dirt on his teammates.

Team India didn't have an ideal start in the run up to the major ODI tournament as they were outclassed by New Zealand in the first warm-up game. The Men In Blue, who last played an ODI encounter in March, faltered big time with the bat at Kennington Oval.

Their top-three i.e. Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit, and Kohli failed to live up to the reputation as they were dismissed cheaply as Men In Blue elected to bat first.

Trent Boult rattled India's top-order with the new ball and didn't allow the rest of the batsmen to score freely. Ravindra Jadeja (54 off 50 balls) was the lone bright spot for India in a rather disappointing display of batting. India were bundled out for 179 with Boult returning with 4/33.