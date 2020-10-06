Rohit Sharma goes past Suresh Raina to become second most capped IPL player

Rohit moved to the second spot for most capped IPL players during Mumbai Indians' IPL 2020 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rohit has 194 caps to his name now, while Raina has played 193 games in IPL and the Mumbai man is only behind CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has played 195 IPL matches.

Earlier in the tournament, Rohit reached two more milestones to join a unique list, first he reached the IPL 5000 runs club and he also crossed 200 sixes in the IPL. He joined the likes of Raina and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli in the 5000 club, while he joined the likes of Chris Gayle, MS Dhoni and RCB's AB de Villiers in the 200 sixes club.

The most runs scored list is led by Kohli followed by Raina, while the sixes list is led by Gayle with 326 sixes.

He also had the opportunity to overtake Raina in one more list, but he failed to do so on Tuesday (October 6). Rohit needs one more fifty to go past Raina for second most fifties in IPL.