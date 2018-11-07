Cricket

HitMan's New High: Rohit is India's highest run-getter in T20Is, most number of tons in world

By
Lucknow, Nov 6: Rohit Sharma created a few records with his blistering knock against West Indies on Tuesday (November 6) during the second Twenty20 International match here.

The Mumbaikar achieved twin milestones, first by surpassing regular captain Virat Kohli to become India's highest run-scorer in T20Is followed by the most number of centuries in the shortest version of the game.

2nd T20I: As it happened

Rohit hit an unbeaten 111 off 61 balls to complete his fourth ton in T20 Internationals. Earlier this year, the right-handed batsman from Mumbai equalled New Zealand's Colin Munro to slam three T20I tons.

During the match, Rohit surpassed Kohli's India record of 2101 runs after reaching a personal score of 11.

After today's innings, Rohit now has 2202 runs to jump to the second spot in the all-time list led by New Zealander Martin Guptill (2271). Rohit achieved his feat in style, clobbering a 149kph delivery off pacer Oshane Thomas over the mid-off boundary in the fifth over.

The crowd at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium broke into huge cheer to congratulate the Hitman for his milestone.

Before Tuesday, Kohli held the record, amassing 2101 runs from 62 T20 matches at an average of 48.88. Rohit took 86 matches to reach the milestone.

The right-hander shared in a 123-run stand with fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan, who made 43 before he was well held in the deep by Nicolas Pooran off the bowling of spinner Fabian Allen.

(With inputs from agencies)

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 7, 2018, 0:01 [IST]
