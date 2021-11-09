Rohit Sharma to be appointed T20I captain, opener to lead Team India in Kanpur Test vs New Zealand: Report

The selectors will also be announcing the captain for the T20I series against New Zealand as Virat Kohli has relinquished captaincy from the shortest format of the game.

In all probability, Kohli's deputy in white-ball cricket, Rohit Sharma, will be named the captain of the T20I side. As per a report, the selectors are also going to rest Virat Kohli from the opening Test at Green Park, Kanpur. Kohli will be rejoining the Test squad for the second Test in Mumbai.

In Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma will be leading the Test side while current vice-captain in Tests, Ajinkya Rahane - who was out of form during the England series - will not be appointed the stand-in captain. Rohit - who had a superb English summer during the Test series - will be rewarded for his impressive show with the bat.

KL Rahul - who has been in brilliant form across white-ball and red-ball formats will be appointed Rohit's deputy in the T20Is. Both Rahul and Rohit were amongst the leading run-getters for Team India on the tour of England during the Test series.

In the T20 World Cup, Rahul and Rohit came back strongly after disappointments with the bat in the first two Super 12 encounters and scored runs but that couldn't help the team to qualify for the semi-finals of the showpiece event.

In the home series against New Zealand, Team India would be looking to make a fresh start under the leadership of a new captain. The three T20Is will be held in Jaipur, Ranchi and Kolkata.

The selectors are also going to rest some senior players - such as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami - who were also part of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. As per reports, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy will be replaced by fast-bowling all-rounder Harshal Patel - who was the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2021.

With the home series against New Zealand, former India captain Rahul Dravid's stint as India's head coach will also begin.